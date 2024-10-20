Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback definitions Flashcards
- HomeostasisThe body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite changes in external conditions.
- ReceptorA component that measures a physiological variable and detects changes in the internal environment.
- Control CenterProcesses information from the receptor and signals a response to maintain homeostasis.
- EffectorCarries out actions to restore the set point in a negative feedback loop.
- Parathyroid GlandDetects low blood calcium levels and releases parathyroid hormone to increase calcium.
- Parathyroid HormoneA hormone released by the parathyroid glands to increase blood calcium levels.
- ThermoregulationThe process of maintaining an internal temperature within a tolerable range.
- HypothalamusA brain region that acts as both receptor and control center in thermoregulation.
- Sweat GlandsEffectors that cool the body through evaporative cooling when activated.
- Skeletal MusclesEffectors that generate heat through shivering in response to cold.
- Smooth MusclesControl blood flow through vasoconstriction and vasodilation to regulate temperature.
- VasoconstrictionThe narrowing of blood vessels to retain heat in cold conditions.
- VasodilationThe widening of blood vessels to release heat in hot conditions.
- StimulusA change in the internal or external environment that is detected by a receptor.
- Integration CenterAnother term for the control center, which processes information and signals a response.