Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback definitions Flashcards

  • Homeostasis
    The body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite changes in external conditions.
  • Receptor
    A component that measures a physiological variable and detects changes in the internal environment.
  • Control Center
    Processes information from the receptor and signals a response to maintain homeostasis.
  • Effector
    Carries out actions to restore the set point in a negative feedback loop.
  • Parathyroid Gland
    Detects low blood calcium levels and releases parathyroid hormone to increase calcium.
  • Parathyroid Hormone
    A hormone released by the parathyroid glands to increase blood calcium levels.
  • Thermoregulation
    The process of maintaining an internal temperature within a tolerable range.
  • Hypothalamus
    A brain region that acts as both receptor and control center in thermoregulation.
  • Sweat Glands
    Effectors that cool the body through evaporative cooling when activated.
  • Skeletal Muscles
    Effectors that generate heat through shivering in response to cold.
  • Smooth Muscles
    Control blood flow through vasoconstriction and vasodilation to regulate temperature.
  • Vasoconstriction
    The narrowing of blood vessels to retain heat in cold conditions.
  • Vasodilation
    The widening of blood vessels to release heat in hot conditions.
  • Stimulus
    A change in the internal or external environment that is detected by a receptor.
  • Integration Center
    Another term for the control center, which processes information and signals a response.