Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback definitions Flashcards

Homeostasis The body's ability to maintain a stable internal environment despite changes in external conditions.

Receptor A component that measures a physiological variable and detects changes in the internal environment.

Control Center Processes information from the receptor and signals a response to maintain homeostasis.

Effector Carries out actions to restore the set point in a negative feedback loop.

Parathyroid Gland Detects low blood calcium levels and releases parathyroid hormone to increase calcium.

Parathyroid Hormone A hormone released by the parathyroid glands to increase blood calcium levels.

Thermoregulation The process of maintaining an internal temperature within a tolerable range.

Hypothalamus A brain region that acts as both receptor and control center in thermoregulation.

Sweat Glands Effectors that cool the body through evaporative cooling when activated.

Skeletal Muscles Effectors that generate heat through shivering in response to cold.

Smooth Muscles Control blood flow through vasoconstriction and vasodilation to regulate temperature.

Vasoconstriction The narrowing of blood vessels to retain heat in cold conditions.

Vasodilation The widening of blood vessels to release heat in hot conditions.

Stimulus A change in the internal or external environment that is detected by a receptor.