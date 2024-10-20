Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback quiz Flashcards
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of these is an example of negative feedback?
An example of negative feedback is the regulation of blood calcium levels by the parathyroid glands, which release parathyroid hormone to increase blood calcium when levels are low.Which of the following statements about feedback inhibition of a metabolic pathway is correct?
Feedback inhibition occurs when the end product of a metabolic pathway inhibits an enzyme involved in the pathway, thus preventing the overproduction of the product.Which of the following is an example of negative feedback?
Thermoregulation, where the body responds to changes in temperature by activating sweat glands or shivering, is an example of negative feedback.Which is an example of negative feedback?
The regulation of blood glucose levels by insulin and glucagon is an example of negative feedback.Which of the following is not an example of a negative feedback loop?
Childbirth, which involves positive feedback, is not an example of a negative feedback loop.Which statement best describes how a negative feedback system works?
A negative feedback system works by detecting a change in a variable and initiating a response that counteracts the change to maintain homeostasis.How does the effector restore homeostasis in a negative feedback loop?
The effector restores homeostasis by carrying out actions that oppose the initial stimulus, bringing the variable back to its set point.Is blood sugar regulated by negative or positive feedback? Explain your answer.
Blood sugar is regulated by negative feedback. When blood sugar levels rise, insulin is released to lower it, and when levels fall, glucagon is released to increase it.Which of the following is not an example of a negative feedback mechanism in the human body?
The release of oxytocin during childbirth, which is a positive feedback mechanism, is not an example of negative feedback.Why are the insulin and glucagon feedback loops examples of negative feedback loops?
They are examples of negative feedback because they work to maintain blood glucose levels within a narrow range by opposing changes in blood sugar levels.How does feedback inhibition regulate metabolic pathways?
Feedback inhibition regulates metabolic pathways by using the end product of the pathway to inhibit an enzyme involved in the pathway, thus controlling the production rate.Which is an example of a negative feedback?
The regulation of body temperature through sweating and shivering is an example of negative feedback.Which of the following is not an example of negative feedback?
The process of blood clotting, which involves positive feedback, is not an example of negative feedback.Which of the following is an example of a negative feedback loop?
The regulation of blood calcium levels by the parathyroid hormone is an example of a negative feedback loop.What is an example of negative feedback?
An example of negative feedback is the body's response to high blood glucose levels by releasing insulin to lower it.Which of the following statements describes a negative feedback response?
A negative feedback response involves detecting a deviation from a set point and initiating a response to counteract the deviation.Which of the following statements regarding negative feedback is false?
A false statement would be that negative feedback amplifies changes in the body, as it actually works to counteract changes.When does feedback inhibition occur?
Feedback inhibition occurs when the end product of a metabolic pathway inhibits an enzyme involved in the pathway, preventing further production.Which type of inhibition would be regulated by negative feedback?
Enzyme inhibition in metabolic pathways is often regulated by negative feedback to prevent overproduction of the end product.Is blood sugar regulated by negative or positive feedback?
Blood sugar is regulated by negative feedback, as insulin and glucagon work to maintain glucose levels within a normal range.Which of the following is an example of antagonistic control?
The regulation of blood glucose by insulin and glucagon is an example of antagonistic control, as they have opposing effects.Which kind of feedback maintains blood glucose levels?
Negative feedback maintains blood glucose levels by using insulin and glucagon to counteract changes in glucose concentration.In negative feedback, what does the effector effect?
In negative feedback, the effector effects a change that opposes the initial stimulus, helping to restore the variable to its set point.In a negative feedback system, what role does the control center play?
In a negative feedback system, the control center processes information from the receptor and signals the effector to respond.Which is true regarding negative feedback mechanisms?
Negative feedback mechanisms help maintain homeostasis by opposing changes in the internal environment.During feedback inhibition, what happens to the enzyme activity?
During feedback inhibition, the activity of an enzyme is reduced by the end product of the pathway, preventing overproduction.Which of the following is an example of a negative feedback system?
The regulation of body temperature through sweating and shivering is an example of a negative feedback system.Which of the following statements is true about negative feedback inhibition?
Negative feedback inhibition involves the end product of a pathway inhibiting an enzyme to prevent excessive accumulation of the product.Which of these are required components of a negative feedback system?
A negative feedback system requires a receptor, a control center, and an effector.Blood sugar glucose control is a negative feedback mechanism of which system?
Blood sugar glucose control is a negative feedback mechanism of the endocrine system.When does negative feedback occur?
Negative feedback occurs when a change in a physiological variable triggers a response that counteracts the initial change, maintaining homeostasis.