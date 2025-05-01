Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main components of a negative feedback loop, and what is the role of each? The three main components are the receptor (measures the stimulus), the control center (processes information and signals a response), and the effector (carries out the action to restore the set point).

How does the parathyroid gland use a negative feedback loop to regulate blood calcium levels? The parathyroid gland detects low blood calcium (acting as receptor and control center), releases parathyroid hormone, which stimulates bone tissue (the effector) to release calcium into the blood, raising blood calcium back to normal.

Describe the process of thermoregulation as an example of a negative feedback loop. Thermoregulation involves temperature-sensitive cells in the hypothalamus (receptors and control center) detecting body temperature changes and signaling effectors like sweat glands, skeletal muscles, and smooth muscles to restore normal temperature.

What physiological responses occur when the body is too cold, and how do they help restore homeostasis? When too cold, skeletal muscles shiver to generate heat, and smooth muscles cause vasoconstriction to reduce blood flow to the skin, both actions help increase body temperature and restore homeostasis.

What happens to blood vessels and sweat glands when the body is too hot, and why? When too hot, sweat glands produce sweat for evaporative cooling, and blood vessels undergo vasodilation to increase blood flow to the skin, both actions help lower body temperature.

How do negative feedback loops maintain homeostasis in the body? Negative feedback loops oppose changes from a set point by detecting deviations, signaling effectors to counteract the change, and restoring the variable to its normal range, thus maintaining homeostasis.