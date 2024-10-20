Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback definitions Flashcards
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback definitions
- Positive Feedback LoopA process that amplifies the body's response in the same direction as the stimulus, moving further from the set point.
- Set PointThe normal value or range of values for a physiological parameter that the body tries to maintain.
- BirthingA positive feedback loop where pressure on the cervix from the baby's head signals the hypothalamus to release oxytocin, leading to uterine contractions.
- CervixThe lower part of the uterus that opens into the vagina, playing a key role in the birthing process.
- HypothalamusA region of the brain that releases hormones, including oxytocin, in response to various stimuli.
- OxytocinA hormone released by the hypothalamus that causes uterine contractions during labor.
- Uterine ContractionsMuscle contractions of the uterus that increase pressure on the cervix during labor.
- Blood ClottingA positive feedback loop initiated by a broken blood vessel, where platelets adhere to the wound and release chemicals to attract more platelets.
- PlateletsSmall blood cells that adhere to wound sites and release chemicals to promote clotting.
- Chemical SignalsSubstances released by cells that attract more platelets to a wound site, enhancing the clotting process.
- ClottingThe process by which blood changes from a liquid to a gel, forming a blood clot to stop bleeding.
- StimulusAn external or internal change that triggers a physiological response in the body.
- LaborThe process of childbirth, involving a series of uterine contractions that intensify until the baby is born.
- Wound SiteThe location on the body where a blood vessel has broken, initiating the blood clotting process.
- BleedingThe loss of blood from the circulatory system, which is stopped by the formation of a blood clot.