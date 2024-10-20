Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback definitions Flashcards

Back
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback definitions
1/15
  • Positive Feedback Loop
    A process that amplifies the body's response in the same direction as the stimulus, moving further from the set point.
  • Set Point
    The normal value or range of values for a physiological parameter that the body tries to maintain.
  • Birthing
    A positive feedback loop where pressure on the cervix from the baby's head signals the hypothalamus to release oxytocin, leading to uterine contractions.
  • Cervix
    The lower part of the uterus that opens into the vagina, playing a key role in the birthing process.
  • Hypothalamus
    A region of the brain that releases hormones, including oxytocin, in response to various stimuli.
  • Oxytocin
    A hormone released by the hypothalamus that causes uterine contractions during labor.
  • Uterine Contractions
    Muscle contractions of the uterus that increase pressure on the cervix during labor.
  • Blood Clotting
    A positive feedback loop initiated by a broken blood vessel, where platelets adhere to the wound and release chemicals to attract more platelets.
  • Platelets
    Small blood cells that adhere to wound sites and release chemicals to promote clotting.
  • Chemical Signals
    Substances released by cells that attract more platelets to a wound site, enhancing the clotting process.
  • Clotting
    The process by which blood changes from a liquid to a gel, forming a blood clot to stop bleeding.
  • Stimulus
    An external or internal change that triggers a physiological response in the body.
  • Labor
    The process of childbirth, involving a series of uterine contractions that intensify until the baby is born.
  • Wound Site
    The location on the body where a blood vessel has broken, initiating the blood clotting process.
  • Bleeding
    The loss of blood from the circulatory system, which is stopped by the formation of a blood clot.