Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Positive Feedback Loop A process that amplifies the body's response in the same direction as the stimulus, moving further from the set point.

Set Point The normal value or range of values for a physiological parameter that the body tries to maintain.

Birthing A positive feedback loop where pressure on the cervix from the baby's head signals the hypothalamus to release oxytocin, leading to uterine contractions.

Cervix The lower part of the uterus that opens into the vagina, playing a key role in the birthing process.

Hypothalamus A region of the brain that releases hormones, including oxytocin, in response to various stimuli.

Oxytocin A hormone released by the hypothalamus that causes uterine contractions during labor.

Uterine Contractions Muscle contractions of the uterus that increase pressure on the cervix during labor.

Blood Clotting A positive feedback loop initiated by a broken blood vessel, where platelets adhere to the wound and release chemicals to attract more platelets.

Platelets Small blood cells that adhere to wound sites and release chemicals to promote clotting.

Chemical Signals Substances released by cells that attract more platelets to a wound site, enhancing the clotting process.

Clotting The process by which blood changes from a liquid to a gel, forming a blood clot to stop bleeding.

Stimulus An external or internal change that triggers a physiological response in the body.

Labor The process of childbirth, involving a series of uterine contractions that intensify until the baby is born.

Wound Site The location on the body where a blood vessel has broken, initiating the blood clotting process.