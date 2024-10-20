Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback quiz Flashcards

How is the birth of a baby/labor a positive feedback loop?
The birth of a baby is a positive feedback loop because pressure on the cervix from the baby's head signals the hypothalamus to release oxytocin, leading to uterine contractions, increased pressure on the cervix, and more oxytocin release, intensifying labor until the baby is born.
Which of the following statements about positive feedback mechanisms is not true? A) They amplify the body's response in the same direction as the stimulus. B) They are more common than negative feedback mechanisms. C) They move the body further from the set point. D) They are crucial for certain biological processes.
B) They are more common than negative feedback mechanisms.
Which of the following is an example of a positive feedback loop? A) Regulation of blood glucose levels. B) Blood clotting. C) Temperature regulation. D) Heart rate control.
B) Blood clotting.
Which of the following is true of positive feedback mechanisms? A) They maintain homeostasis by returning the body to a set point. B) They are less common than negative feedback mechanisms. C) They decrease the intensity of the stimulus. D) They are not involved in physiological processes.
B) They are less common than negative feedback mechanisms.
Which of the following statements best characterizes positive feedback control of homeostasis? A) It stabilizes physiological variables. B) It amplifies changes and moves the system away from equilibrium. C) It is the primary mechanism for maintaining homeostasis. D) It reduces the effects of the stimulus.
B) It amplifies changes and moves the system away from equilibrium.
What is the purpose of positive feedback?
The purpose of positive feedback is to amplify the body's response to a stimulus, moving further from the set point, and is crucial for certain biological processes like childbirth and blood clotting.
Which of the following events is an example of a positive feedback mechanism? A) Sweating to cool the body. B) Blood clotting after a vessel injury. C) Shivering to increase body temperature. D) Insulin release to lower blood sugar.
B) Blood clotting after a vessel injury.
Why is birthing a baby an example of positive feedback?
Birthing a baby is an example of positive feedback because the process involves increasing uterine contractions due to oxytocin release, which further increases pressure on the cervix, leading to more oxytocin release until the baby is born.
Uterine contractions of childbirth are an example of which type of feedback loop?
Uterine contractions of childbirth are an example of a positive feedback loop.
Which one of the following is the best example of a social reinforcer? A) Praise from a teacher. B) A monetary reward. C) A trophy. D) A certificate.
A) Praise from a teacher.
Which of the following hormones is controlled by positive feedback? A) Insulin. B) Oxytocin. C) Cortisol. D) Thyroxine.
B) Oxytocin.
Which of the following hormones is regulated by a positive feedback mechanism? A) Adrenaline. B) Oxytocin. C) Glucagon. D) Melatonin.
B) Oxytocin.
Which of the following statements regarding positive feedback is not correct? A) It amplifies the body's response to a stimulus. B) It is less common than negative feedback. C) It stabilizes physiological variables. D) It is involved in processes like childbirth.
C) It stabilizes physiological variables.
Which option describes a positive feedback mechanism? A) A process that reduces the effects of a stimulus. B) A process that amplifies the effects of a stimulus. C) A process that maintains homeostasis. D) A process that decreases the intensity of a stimulus.
B) A process that amplifies the effects of a stimulus.
What does a positive Chvostek's sign indicate?
A positive Chvostek's sign indicates neuromuscular irritability, often associated with hypocalcemia.
How is childbirth an example of a positive feedback loop?
Childbirth is an example of a positive feedback loop because the pressure on the cervix from the baby's head triggers oxytocin release, leading to stronger uterine contractions, which further increase pressure on the cervix, continuing the cycle until the baby is born.