Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a positive feedback loop in physiology? A positive feedback loop amplifies the body's response in the same direction as the initial stimulus, moving further from the set point.

How does a positive feedback loop differ from a negative feedback loop? A positive feedback loop increases the deviation from the set point, while a negative feedback loop works to return the body to the set point.

Describe the role of oxytocin in the positive feedback loop during childbirth. During childbirth, pressure on the cervix signals the hypothalamus to release oxytocin, which causes uterine contractions, increasing pressure and leading to more oxytocin release until the baby is born.

What event triggers the positive feedback loop in the birthing process? The baby's head pushing against the cervix triggers the positive feedback loop in the birthing process.

How is the positive feedback loop in childbirth terminated? The loop is terminated when the baby is born and pushed out of the birth canal, stopping the stimulus.

Explain the sequence of events in the positive feedback loop of blood clotting. A broken blood vessel causes platelets to adhere to the wound and release chemicals, attracting more platelets, which release more chemicals, amplifying clotting until the bleeding stops.