Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration definitions Flashcards

Fermentation A process that regenerates NAD+ from NADH, allowing glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen.

Anaerobic Respiration Respiration using alternative electron acceptors instead of oxygen, producing more ATP than fermentation.

NAD+ An electron carrier that is regenerated during fermentation, enabling glycolysis to continue.

NADH An electron carrier that accumulates when oxygen is absent, leading to fermentation.

Glycolysis The first step of cellular respiration that continues in the absence of oxygen due to fermentation.

Lactic Acid A product of lactic acid fermentation, formed by reducing pyruvate, regenerating NAD+.

Ethanol A type of alcohol produced during alcohol fermentation by reducing pyruvate.

Electron Transport Chain A series of complexes that transfer electrons, requiring a final electron acceptor like oxygen.

Pyruvate A key intermediate in metabolism, reduced to lactic acid or ethanol during fermentation.

Krebs Cycle A stage in aerobic respiration that does not occur without oxygen.

Chemiosmosis A process in aerobic respiration for ATP production, halted without oxygen.

Nitrate An alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration.

Sulfate Another alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration.

Oxidative Phosphorylation ATP production process in aerobic respiration, requiring oxygen as the final electron acceptor.