Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration definitions Flashcards

Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration definitions
- FermentationA process that regenerates NAD+ from NADH, allowing glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen.
- Anaerobic RespirationRespiration using alternative electron acceptors instead of oxygen, producing more ATP than fermentation.
- NAD+An electron carrier that is regenerated during fermentation, enabling glycolysis to continue.
- NADHAn electron carrier that accumulates when oxygen is absent, leading to fermentation.
- GlycolysisThe first step of cellular respiration that continues in the absence of oxygen due to fermentation.
- Lactic AcidA product of lactic acid fermentation, formed by reducing pyruvate, regenerating NAD+.
- EthanolA type of alcohol produced during alcohol fermentation by reducing pyruvate.
- Electron Transport ChainA series of complexes that transfer electrons, requiring a final electron acceptor like oxygen.
- PyruvateA key intermediate in metabolism, reduced to lactic acid or ethanol during fermentation.
- Krebs CycleA stage in aerobic respiration that does not occur without oxygen.
- ChemiosmosisA process in aerobic respiration for ATP production, halted without oxygen.
- NitrateAn alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration.
- SulfateAnother alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration.
- Oxidative PhosphorylationATP production process in aerobic respiration, requiring oxygen as the final electron acceptor.
- ATPThe energy currency of the cell, produced in small amounts during fermentation.