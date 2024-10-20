Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz Flashcards
Which of the following fermentation methods can occur in animal skeletal muscles? A) Alcohol fermentation B) Lactic acid fermentation C) Anaerobic respiration D) Aerobic respiration
B) Lactic acid fermentationWhich of the following is formed when oxygen debt occurs? A) Ethanol B) Lactic acid C) Carbon dioxide D) Water
B) Lactic acidAnaerobic exercise that causes muscle fatigue produces which of the following along with ATP? A) Ethanol B) Lactic acid C) Carbon dioxide D) Water
B) Lactic acidWhat happens to muscle cells if they deplete their supply of oxygen and ATP?
They undergo lactic acid fermentation to produce a small amount of ATP and lactic acid.Where is the glycogen used for anaerobic exercise stored?
Glycogen is stored in the liver and muscle cells.What is the primary purpose of fermentation in cells?
The primary purpose of fermentation is to regenerate NAD+ from NADH, allowing glycolysis to continue producing ATP.How does alcohol fermentation differ from lactic acid fermentation?
Alcohol fermentation produces ethanol and regenerates NAD+, while lactic acid fermentation produces lactic acid and regenerates NAD+.What role does NAD+ play in glycolysis during fermentation?
NAD+ acts as an electron acceptor, allowing glycolysis to continue by accepting electrons from NADH.Why can't multicellular organisms rely solely on fermentation for energy?
Fermentation produces too little ATP to meet the energy demands of multicellular organisms.What alternative electron acceptors are used in anaerobic respiration?
Anaerobic respiration uses alternative electron acceptors such as nitrate, sulfate, or carbon dioxide instead of oxygen.