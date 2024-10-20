Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz

Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz
  • Which of the following fermentation methods can occur in animal skeletal muscles? A) Alcohol fermentation B) Lactic acid fermentation C) Anaerobic respiration D) Aerobic respiration
    B) Lactic acid fermentation
  • Which of the following is formed when oxygen debt occurs? A) Ethanol B) Lactic acid C) Carbon dioxide D) Water
    B) Lactic acid
  • Anaerobic exercise that causes muscle fatigue produces which of the following along with ATP? A) Ethanol B) Lactic acid C) Carbon dioxide D) Water
    B) Lactic acid
  • What happens to muscle cells if they deplete their supply of oxygen and ATP?
    They undergo lactic acid fermentation to produce a small amount of ATP and lactic acid.
  • Where is the glycogen used for anaerobic exercise stored?
    Glycogen is stored in the liver and muscle cells.
  • What is the primary purpose of fermentation in cells?
    The primary purpose of fermentation is to regenerate NAD+ from NADH, allowing glycolysis to continue producing ATP.
  • How does alcohol fermentation differ from lactic acid fermentation?
    Alcohol fermentation produces ethanol and regenerates NAD+, while lactic acid fermentation produces lactic acid and regenerates NAD+.
  • What role does NAD+ play in glycolysis during fermentation?
    NAD+ acts as an electron acceptor, allowing glycolysis to continue by accepting electrons from NADH.
  • Why can't multicellular organisms rely solely on fermentation for energy?
    Fermentation produces too little ATP to meet the energy demands of multicellular organisms.
  • What alternative electron acceptors are used in anaerobic respiration?
    Anaerobic respiration uses alternative electron acceptors such as nitrate, sulfate, or carbon dioxide instead of oxygen.