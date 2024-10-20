Skip to main content
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration definitions Flashcards

Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration definitions
  • Fermentation
    A process that allows glycolysis to continue by regenerating NAD+ in the absence of oxygen.
  • Anaerobic Respiration
    Respiration using alternative electron acceptors like nitrate or sulfate, producing more ATP than fermentation.
  • Glycolysis
    The first step of cellular respiration that occurs in the cytoplasm, producing a small amount of ATP.
  • NAD+
    An electron carrier that is regenerated during fermentation to allow glycolysis to continue.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier that accumulates when oxygen is absent, leading to fermentation.
  • Lactic Acid
    A product of lactic acid fermentation, formed when pyruvate is reduced by NADH.
  • Ethanol
    A type of alcohol produced during alcohol fermentation when pyruvate is reduced.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of complexes that transfer electrons, backed up without oxygen as the final acceptor.
  • Pyruvate
    A key intermediate in metabolism, reduced to lactic acid or ethanol during fermentation.
  • ATP
    The energy currency of the cell, produced in small amounts during glycolysis and fermentation.
  • Lactic Acid Fermentation
    A process where pyruvate is reduced to lactic acid, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis.
  • Alcohol Fermentation
    A process where pyruvate is reduced to ethanol, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis.
  • Nitrate
    An alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration instead of oxygen.
  • Sulfate
    An alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration, allowing ATP production.
  • Aerobic Respiration
    A process that requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor, producing the most ATP.