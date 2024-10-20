Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration definitions Flashcards
Back
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- FermentationA process that allows glycolysis to continue by regenerating NAD+ in the absence of oxygen.
- Anaerobic RespirationRespiration using alternative electron acceptors like nitrate or sulfate, producing more ATP than fermentation.
- GlycolysisThe first step of cellular respiration that occurs in the cytoplasm, producing a small amount of ATP.
- NAD+An electron carrier that is regenerated during fermentation to allow glycolysis to continue.
- NADHAn electron carrier that accumulates when oxygen is absent, leading to fermentation.
- Lactic AcidA product of lactic acid fermentation, formed when pyruvate is reduced by NADH.
- EthanolA type of alcohol produced during alcohol fermentation when pyruvate is reduced.
- Electron Transport ChainA series of complexes that transfer electrons, backed up without oxygen as the final acceptor.
- PyruvateA key intermediate in metabolism, reduced to lactic acid or ethanol during fermentation.
- ATPThe energy currency of the cell, produced in small amounts during glycolysis and fermentation.
- Lactic Acid FermentationA process where pyruvate is reduced to lactic acid, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis.
- Alcohol FermentationA process where pyruvate is reduced to ethanol, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis.
- NitrateAn alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration instead of oxygen.
- SulfateAn alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration, allowing ATP production.
- Aerobic RespirationA process that requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor, producing the most ATP.