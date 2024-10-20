Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fermentation A process that allows glycolysis to continue by regenerating NAD+ in the absence of oxygen.

Anaerobic Respiration Respiration using alternative electron acceptors like nitrate or sulfate, producing more ATP than fermentation.

Glycolysis The first step of cellular respiration that occurs in the cytoplasm, producing a small amount of ATP.

NAD+ An electron carrier that is regenerated during fermentation to allow glycolysis to continue.

NADH An electron carrier that accumulates when oxygen is absent, leading to fermentation.

Lactic Acid A product of lactic acid fermentation, formed when pyruvate is reduced by NADH.

Ethanol A type of alcohol produced during alcohol fermentation when pyruvate is reduced.

Electron Transport Chain A series of complexes that transfer electrons, backed up without oxygen as the final acceptor.

Pyruvate A key intermediate in metabolism, reduced to lactic acid or ethanol during fermentation.

ATP The energy currency of the cell, produced in small amounts during glycolysis and fermentation.

Lactic Acid Fermentation A process where pyruvate is reduced to lactic acid, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis.

Alcohol Fermentation A process where pyruvate is reduced to ethanol, regenerating NAD+ for glycolysis.

Nitrate An alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration instead of oxygen.

Sulfate An alternative electron acceptor used in anaerobic respiration, allowing ATP production.