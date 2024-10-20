First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers definitions Flashcards
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers definitions
Terms in this set (15)
- SebumAn oily substance produced by sebaceous glands that lowers skin pH to inhibit microbial growth.
- SweatA fluid secreted by sweat glands containing lysozyme, which degrades bacterial cell walls.
- EarwaxA mixture containing sebum and keratin that controls pH and physically blocks microbes.
- SalivaA fluid in the mouth rich in enzymes like lysozyme that inhibit microbial growth.
- Gastric JuiceA highly acidic stomach fluid containing hydrochloric acid and enzymes that kill bacteria.
- Antimicrobial PeptidesShort amino acid chains with antimicrobial activity, disrupting microbial membranes.
- DefensinsPositively charged antimicrobial peptides that cause microbial membrane lysis.
- LysozymeAn enzyme found in various body fluids that degrades bacterial cell walls.
- Sebaceous GlandsSkin glands that produce sebum, contributing to the chemical barrier against microbes.
- PerspirationThe process of sweating, which helps remove microbes from the skin surface.
- KeratinA protein in skin cells that creates a dry environment, aiding in microbial defense.
- Hydrochloric AcidA component of gastric juice that lowers stomach pH to kill ingested bacteria.
- Epithelial CellsCells that produce antimicrobial peptides to protect skin and mucous membranes.
- BacteriocinsA type of antimicrobial peptide produced by bacteria to inhibit the growth of similar or closely related bacterial strains.
- CathelicidinAn antimicrobial peptide that disrupts microbial membranes, part of innate immunity.