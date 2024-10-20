First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Sebum An oily substance produced by sebaceous glands that lowers skin pH to inhibit microbial growth.

Sweat A fluid secreted by sweat glands containing lysozyme, which degrades bacterial cell walls.

Earwax A mixture containing sebum and keratin that controls pH and physically blocks microbes.

Saliva A fluid in the mouth rich in enzymes like lysozyme that inhibit microbial growth.

Gastric Juice A highly acidic stomach fluid containing hydrochloric acid and enzymes that kill bacteria.

Antimicrobial Peptides Short amino acid chains with antimicrobial activity, disrupting microbial membranes.

Defensins Positively charged antimicrobial peptides that cause microbial membrane lysis.

Lysozyme An enzyme found in various body fluids that degrades bacterial cell walls.

Sebaceous Glands Skin glands that produce sebum, contributing to the chemical barrier against microbes.

Perspiration The process of sweating, which helps remove microbes from the skin surface.

Keratin A protein in skin cells that creates a dry environment, aiding in microbial defense.

Hydrochloric Acid A component of gastric juice that lowers stomach pH to kill ingested bacteria.

Epithelial Cells Cells that produce antimicrobial peptides to protect skin and mucous membranes.

Bacteriocins A type of antimicrobial peptide produced by bacteria to inhibit the growth of similar or closely related bacterial strains.