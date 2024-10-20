First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers quiz Flashcards
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Cilia and mucous are examples of which line of defense in the immune system?
Cilia and mucous are part of the first line of defense in the immune system, specifically as physical barriers.What is the body's first line of defense against disease?
The body's first line of defense against disease includes physical and chemical barriers such as skin, mucous membranes, sebum, sweat, earwax, saliva, gastric juice, and antimicrobial peptides.Which of the following is not a chemical barrier against pathogens: sebum, sweat, cilia, or gastric juice?
Cilia is not a chemical barrier; it is a physical barrier against pathogens.How does sebum contribute to the body's first line of defense?
Sebum lowers the skin's pH, preventing microbial growth and protecting against certain types of microbes.What role does lysozyme play in the body's defense mechanisms?
Lysozyme is an enzyme that degrades bacterial cell walls, helping to protect against pathogenic microorganisms.How does earwax function as a defense mechanism?
Earwax controls pH and physically blocks microbes, serving as both a chemical and physical barrier.What is the function of gastric juice in the immune system?
Gastric juice is highly acidic, killing most ingested bacteria and inactivating toxins.What are antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) and their function?
AMPs are short chains of amino acids with antimicrobial activity, disrupting microbial membranes and causing lysis.How does sweat contribute to the body's defense against pathogens?
Sweat contains lysozyme and helps remove microbes from the skin, lowering body temperature and preventing microbial growth.What is the role of saliva in the body's first line of defense?
Saliva contains enzymes like lysozyme that inhibit microbial growth and prevent bacteria from settling.