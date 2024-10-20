First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota definitions
  • Normal Microbiota
    Resident microbes on and in the body, crucial for immune defense and development.
  • Microbiome
    Another term for normal microbiota, indicating a healthy population of resident microbes.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's first line of defense, including barriers like the microbiota.
  • Pathogenic Microbes
    Harmful microorganisms that can cause disease if not blocked by defenses.
  • Attachment Sites
    Locations on the body where pathogens attempt to adhere and cause harm.
  • Toxic Chemicals
    Substances produced by microbiota to inhibit or kill pathogenic bacteria.
  • Antibiotics
    Medications that can disrupt normal microbiota, increasing infection risk.
  • Probiotics
    Live microbe cultures ingested to support and benefit normal microbiota.
  • Prebiotics
    Chemicals that promote the growth of beneficial microbes in the microbiota.
  • Immune Development
    The process of building immune defenses, aided by microbiota from birth.
  • Protective Barrier
    The role of the microbiome in preventing pathogen entry and infection.
  • Susceptibility
    Increased likelihood of infection due to disrupted microbiota.