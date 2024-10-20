First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota definitions Flashcards
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota definitions
- Normal MicrobiotaResident microbes on and in the body, crucial for immune defense and development.
- MicrobiomeAnother term for normal microbiota, indicating a healthy population of resident microbes.
- Innate ImmunityThe body's first line of defense, including barriers like the microbiota.
- Pathogenic MicrobesHarmful microorganisms that can cause disease if not blocked by defenses.
- Attachment SitesLocations on the body where pathogens attempt to adhere and cause harm.
- Toxic ChemicalsSubstances produced by microbiota to inhibit or kill pathogenic bacteria.
- AntibioticsMedications that can disrupt normal microbiota, increasing infection risk.
- ProbioticsLive microbe cultures ingested to support and benefit normal microbiota.
- PrebioticsChemicals that promote the growth of beneficial microbes in the microbiota.
- Immune DevelopmentThe process of building immune defenses, aided by microbiota from birth.
- Protective BarrierThe role of the microbiome in preventing pathogen entry and infection.
- SusceptibilityIncreased likelihood of infection due to disrupted microbiota.