First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota definitions Flashcards

Normal Microbiota Resident microbes on and in the body, crucial for immune defense and development.

Microbiome Another term for normal microbiota, indicating a healthy population of resident microbes.

Innate Immunity The body's first line of defense, including barriers like the microbiota.

Pathogenic Microbes Harmful microorganisms that can cause disease if not blocked by defenses.

Attachment Sites Locations on the body where pathogens attempt to adhere and cause harm.

Toxic Chemicals Substances produced by microbiota to inhibit or kill pathogenic bacteria.

Antibiotics Medications that can disrupt normal microbiota, increasing infection risk.

Probiotics Live microbe cultures ingested to support and benefit normal microbiota.

Prebiotics Chemicals that promote the growth of beneficial microbes in the microbiota.

Immune Development The process of building immune defenses, aided by microbiota from birth.

Protective Barrier The role of the microbiome in preventing pathogen entry and infection.