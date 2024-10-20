First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota quiz
  • Approximately what percent of people have S. aureus as part of their normal skin microbiota?
    Approximately 30% of people have S. aureus as part of their normal skin microbiota.
  • What is the role of normal microbiota in preventing disease?
    Normal microbiota prevents disease by blocking attachment sites for pathogens and producing toxic chemicals against them.
  • How does the normal microbiota contribute to innate immunity?
    The normal microbiota acts as a first line of defense by preventing pathogenic microbes from attaching and causing harm.
  • What happens when the normal microbiota is disrupted by antibiotics?
    Disruption of the normal microbiota by antibiotics increases susceptibility to infections.
  • What are probiotics and how do they benefit the normal microbiota?
    Probiotics are live microbe cultures that benefit the normal microbiota by enhancing its growth and function.
  • What are prebiotics and their role in relation to probiotics?
    Prebiotics are chemicals that promote the growth of beneficial microbes, often consumed with probiotics.
  • How do some members of the microbiota protect against pathogenic bacteria?
    Some members of the microbiota produce chemicals that are toxic to pathogenic bacteria, providing protection.
  • When do humans acquire their normal microbiota?
    Humans acquire their normal microbiota during childbirth and continue to develop it after birth.
  • What is the significance of the microbiome in healthy humans?
    A healthy microbiome is indicative of healthy humans and plays a crucial role in immune defense.
  • What is the relationship between the microbiome and immune development?
    The microbiome is essential for immune development during and after childbirth, serving as a protective barrier.