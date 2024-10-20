First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota quiz Flashcards
Approximately what percent of people have S. aureus as part of their normal skin microbiota?
Approximately 30% of people have S. aureus as part of their normal skin microbiota.What is the role of normal microbiota in preventing disease?
Normal microbiota prevents disease by blocking attachment sites for pathogens and producing toxic chemicals against them.How does the normal microbiota contribute to innate immunity?
The normal microbiota acts as a first line of defense by preventing pathogenic microbes from attaching and causing harm.What happens when the normal microbiota is disrupted by antibiotics?
Disruption of the normal microbiota by antibiotics increases susceptibility to infections.What are probiotics and how do they benefit the normal microbiota?
Probiotics are live microbe cultures that benefit the normal microbiota by enhancing its growth and function.What are prebiotics and their role in relation to probiotics?
Prebiotics are chemicals that promote the growth of beneficial microbes, often consumed with probiotics.How do some members of the microbiota protect against pathogenic bacteria?
Some members of the microbiota produce chemicals that are toxic to pathogenic bacteria, providing protection.When do humans acquire their normal microbiota?
Humans acquire their normal microbiota during childbirth and continue to develop it after birth.What is the significance of the microbiome in healthy humans?
A healthy microbiome is indicative of healthy humans and plays a crucial role in immune defense.What is the relationship between the microbiome and immune development?
The microbiome is essential for immune development during and after childbirth, serving as a protective barrier.