First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota quiz #1 Flashcards

What is routine respiratory flora and what role does it play in the body's defenses? Routine respiratory flora refers to the normal microbiota that inhabit the respiratory tract. These resident microbes serve as a first line of defense by blocking attachment sites for pathogenic microbes and producing chemicals toxic to pathogens, thereby protecting against infections. How does the normal microbiota, including routine respiratory flora, contribute to innate immunity? The normal microbiota, including routine respiratory flora, contributes to innate immunity by occupying attachment sites to prevent pathogen colonization and by producing chemicals that inhibit or kill pathogenic microbes, thus serving as a protective barrier against infections. When do humans typically acquire their normal microbiota? Humans acquire their normal microbiota during childbirth and after birth. This early colonization is essential for immune development. What is another term commonly used for normal microbiota? Another term for normal microbiota is the microbiome. Both terms refer to the population of resident microbes in and on our bodies. How can antibiotics affect the normal microbiota? Antibiotics can disrupt the normal microbiota by killing beneficial microbes. This disruption increases susceptibility to infections. What are probiotics and how do they benefit the microbiota? Probiotics are live microbe cultures that are applied or ingested. They benefit the normal microbiota by supporting its health and function. What are prebiotics and what is their role in relation to probiotics? Prebiotics are chemicals that promote the growth of beneficial microbes. They are often consumed with probiotics to enhance their effectiveness. Why is a healthy microbiome considered a sign of a healthy human? A healthy microbiome indicates a balanced population of resident microbes. This balance is associated with effective immune defense and overall health. What visual analogy was used in the lesson to illustrate the microbiome's protective role? The lesson used a cartoon showing microbes telling pathogens 'you are not welcome here.' This illustrates how the microbiome prevents pathogen colonization. How does the normal microbiota contribute to immune development in early life? The normal microbiota is essential for immune development during and after childbirth. Its presence helps train and mature the immune system.
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota quiz #1
