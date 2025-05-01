Fluid Balance quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which hormone is primarily responsible for increasing water reabsorption in the kidneys to promote water retention? The antidiuretic hormone (ADH), also known as vasopressin, is primarily responsible for increasing water reabsorption in the kidneys, leading to water retention.

What term describes a person who has a low blood volume? A person with low blood volume is said to be hypovolemic.

What is the main function of the juxtaglomerular (JG) cells in the kidney? The JG cells detect drops in blood pressure or blood volume and release the protein renin to initiate the RAAS pathway. This helps restore normal blood volume and pressure.

How does angiotensin II affect blood vessels to influence blood pressure? Angiotensin II causes vasoconstriction, which narrows the blood vessels. This increases blood pressure by making it harder for blood to flow through the vessels.

What role does the enzyme ACE play in the RAAS pathway? ACE (angiotensin converting enzyme) converts angiotensin I into angiotensin II. This step is crucial for activating the effects of angiotensin II on blood pressure and volume.

Why do desert-dwelling animals often excrete uric acid instead of urea or ammonia? Desert-dwelling animals excrete uric acid because it is almost insoluble and can be eliminated with minimal water loss. This adaptation helps them conserve water in extremely dry environments.