Functions of T Lymphocytes definitions Flashcards

Functions of T Lymphocytes definitions
Functions of T Lymphocytes definitions
- Cytotoxic T cellsTarget infected host cells presenting intracellular pathogens on MHC class I, inducing apoptosis to eliminate the pathogen.
- MHC class IMolecules on host cells presenting intracellular antigens, allowing cytotoxic T cells to distinguish infected from healthy cells.
- ApoptosisA controlled process of cell death induced by cytotoxic T cells to eliminate infected cells without harming nearby healthy cells.
- ProteasesEnzymes released by cytotoxic T cells that degrade proteins within infected cells, aiding in apoptosis.
- PerforinMolecules released by cytotoxic T cells that create pores in infected cells, allowing entry of proteases.
- Helper T cellsDifferentiate into subtypes to produce cytokines, modulating immune responses and activating other immune cells.
- TH1 cellsActivate macrophages and cytotoxic T cells to respond to intracellular pathogens like viruses.
- TH2 cellsRecruit eosinophils and basophils to target multicellular pathogens such as helminths.
- TH17 cellsActivate neutrophils to combat extracellular pathogens like bacteria.
- MacrophagesImmune cells that engulf and degrade pathogens, presenting antigens on MHC class II molecules.
- MHC class IIMolecules on antigen-presenting cells like macrophages, presenting antigens to helper T cells.
- CytokinesCommunication signals produced by T cells to stimulate and activate other immune cells.
- Dendritic cellsAntigen-presenting cells that provide signals for naive helper T cells to differentiate into subtypes.
- EosinophilsWhite blood cells recruited by TH2 cells to target multicellular pathogens.
- NeutrophilsWhite blood cells activated by TH17 cells to target extracellular pathogens.