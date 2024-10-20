Functions of T Lymphocytes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cytotoxic T cells Target infected host cells presenting intracellular pathogens on MHC class I, inducing apoptosis to eliminate the pathogen.

MHC class I Molecules on host cells presenting intracellular antigens, allowing cytotoxic T cells to distinguish infected from healthy cells.

Apoptosis A controlled process of cell death induced by cytotoxic T cells to eliminate infected cells without harming nearby healthy cells.

Proteases Enzymes released by cytotoxic T cells that degrade proteins within infected cells, aiding in apoptosis.

Perforin Molecules released by cytotoxic T cells that create pores in infected cells, allowing entry of proteases.

Helper T cells Differentiate into subtypes to produce cytokines, modulating immune responses and activating other immune cells.

TH1 cells Activate macrophages and cytotoxic T cells to respond to intracellular pathogens like viruses.

TH2 cells Recruit eosinophils and basophils to target multicellular pathogens such as helminths.

TH17 cells Activate neutrophils to combat extracellular pathogens like bacteria.

Macrophages Immune cells that engulf and degrade pathogens, presenting antigens on MHC class II molecules.

MHC class II Molecules on antigen-presenting cells like macrophages, presenting antigens to helper T cells.

Cytokines Communication signals produced by T cells to stimulate and activate other immune cells.

Dendritic cells Antigen-presenting cells that provide signals for naive helper T cells to differentiate into subtypes.

Eosinophils White blood cells recruited by TH2 cells to target multicellular pathogens.