Functions of T Lymphocytes definitions Flashcards

  • Cytotoxic T cells
    Target infected host cells presenting intracellular pathogens on MHC class I, inducing apoptosis to eliminate the pathogen.
  • MHC class I
    Molecules on host cells presenting intracellular antigens, allowing cytotoxic T cells to distinguish infected from healthy cells.
  • Apoptosis
    A controlled process of cell death induced by cytotoxic T cells to eliminate infected cells without harming nearby healthy cells.
  • Proteases
    Enzymes released by cytotoxic T cells that degrade proteins within infected cells, aiding in apoptosis.
  • Perforin
    Molecules released by cytotoxic T cells that create pores in infected cells, allowing entry of proteases.
  • Helper T cells
    Differentiate into subtypes to produce cytokines, modulating immune responses and activating other immune cells.
  • TH1 cells
    Activate macrophages and cytotoxic T cells to respond to intracellular pathogens like viruses.
  • TH2 cells
    Recruit eosinophils and basophils to target multicellular pathogens such as helminths.
  • TH17 cells
    Activate neutrophils to combat extracellular pathogens like bacteria.
  • Macrophages
    Immune cells that engulf and degrade pathogens, presenting antigens on MHC class II molecules.
  • MHC class II
    Molecules on antigen-presenting cells like macrophages, presenting antigens to helper T cells.
  • Cytokines
    Communication signals produced by T cells to stimulate and activate other immune cells.
  • Dendritic cells
    Antigen-presenting cells that provide signals for naive helper T cells to differentiate into subtypes.
  • Eosinophils
    White blood cells recruited by TH2 cells to target multicellular pathogens.
  • Neutrophils
    White blood cells activated by TH17 cells to target extracellular pathogens.