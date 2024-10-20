Functions of T Lymphocytes quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Functions of T Lymphocytes quiz

Functions of T Lymphocytes quiz
  • What is the primary function of cytotoxic T cells?
    Cytotoxic T cells target infected host cells presenting intracellular pathogens on MHC class I molecules and induce apoptosis to eliminate both the infected cell and the pathogen.
  • How do cytotoxic T cells distinguish between infected and uninfected cells?
    Cytotoxic T cells distinguish between infected and uninfected cells by recognizing immunogenic microbial antigens on MHC class I molecules of infected cells, while uninfected cells present non-immunogenic self-made peptides.
  • What role do proteases and perforin play in the function of cytotoxic T cells?
    Proteases and perforin released by cytotoxic T cells create pores in infected cells, allowing proteases to enter and degrade cellular proteins, inducing apoptosis.
  • What is the role of helper T cells in the immune response?
    Helper T cells produce cytokines to stimulate and activate other immune cells, such as macrophages, cytotoxic T cells, and B cells, enhancing their immune capabilities.
  • How do TH1 cells contribute to the immune response?
    TH1 cells activate macrophages and cytotoxic T cells to respond to intracellular pathogens like viruses.
  • What is the function of TH2 cells in the immune system?
    TH2 cells recruit eosinophils and basophils to target multicellular pathogens such as helminths.
  • How do TH17 cells help combat extracellular pathogens?
    TH17 cells activate neutrophils to combat extracellular pathogens like bacteria.
  • What is the role of cytokines released by helper T cells?
    Cytokines released by helper T cells stimulate and activate other immune cells, improving their pathogen destruction capabilities.
  • How do helper T cells activate macrophages?
    Helper T cells bind to antigens presented on MHC class II molecules of macrophages, releasing cytokines that enhance macrophage pathogen destruction capabilities.
  • What happens when a cytotoxic T cell binds to an infected cell?
    When a cytotoxic T cell binds to an infected cell, it releases proteases and perforin to induce apoptosis, eliminating the infected cell and the pathogen within it.