Functions of T Lymphocytes quiz Flashcards

What is the primary function of cytotoxic T cells?
Cytotoxic T cells target infected host cells presenting intracellular pathogens on MHC class I molecules and induce apoptosis to eliminate both the infected cell and the pathogen.
How do cytotoxic T cells distinguish between infected and uninfected cells?
Cytotoxic T cells distinguish between infected and uninfected cells by recognizing immunogenic microbial antigens on MHC class I molecules of infected cells, while uninfected cells present non-immunogenic self-made peptides.
What role do proteases and perforin play in the function of cytotoxic T cells?
Proteases and perforin released by cytotoxic T cells create pores in infected cells, allowing proteases to enter and degrade cellular proteins, inducing apoptosis.
What is the role of helper T cells in the immune response?
Helper T cells produce cytokines to stimulate and activate other immune cells, such as macrophages, cytotoxic T cells, and B cells, enhancing their immune capabilities.
How do TH1 cells contribute to the immune response?
TH1 cells activate macrophages and cytotoxic T cells to respond to intracellular pathogens like viruses.
What is the function of TH2 cells in the immune system?
TH2 cells recruit eosinophils and basophils to target multicellular pathogens such as helminths.
How do TH17 cells help combat extracellular pathogens?
TH17 cells activate neutrophils to combat extracellular pathogens like bacteria.
What is the role of cytokines released by helper T cells?
Cytokines released by helper T cells stimulate and activate other immune cells, improving their pathogen destruction capabilities.
How do helper T cells activate macrophages?
Helper T cells bind to antigens presented on MHC class II molecules of macrophages, releasing cytokines that enhance macrophage pathogen destruction capabilities.
What happens when a cytotoxic T cell binds to an infected cell?
When a cytotoxic T cell binds to an infected cell, it releases proteases and perforin to induce apoptosis, eliminating the infected cell and the pathogen within it.