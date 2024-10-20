General Blood Vessel Structure definitions Flashcards
Back
General Blood Vessel Structure definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Tunica IntimaInnermost layer of blood vessels, in direct contact with blood, consisting of endothelium, subendothelium, and internal elastic lamina.
- EndotheliumA layer of simple squamous epithelium lining the lumen of all blood vessels, minimizing friction and regulating capillary permeability.
- SubendotheliumLayer beneath the endothelium, consisting of basement membrane and loose connective tissue, aiding in structural support and diffusion.
- Internal Elastic LaminaElastic connective tissue layer in larger arteries, allowing for stretch and recoil, aiding in diffusion and substance penetration.
- Tunica MediaMiddle layer of blood vessels, primarily composed of smooth muscle, crucial for regulating blood flow and pressure.
- Smooth MuscleMuscle tissue in tunica media, responsible for vasoconstriction and vasodilation, regulating blood vessel diameter.
- External Elastic LaminaElastic layer in tunica media of larger arteries, separating it from tunica externa, aiding in elasticity.
- Tunica ExternaOutermost layer of blood vessels, composed mainly of collagen fibers, providing structural support and housing vasa vasorum.
- Collagen FibersStructural proteins in tunica externa, providing support and anchoring blood vessels to surrounding tissues.
- Vasa VasorumNetwork of small blood vessels in tunica externa, nourishing the external tissues of blood vessel walls.
- LumenThe central cavity of a blood vessel through which blood flows, lined by the endothelium.
- VasoconstrictionNarrowing of blood vessel diameter due to smooth muscle contraction, affecting blood flow and pressure.
- VasodilationEnlargement of blood vessel diameter due to smooth muscle relaxation, affecting blood flow and pressure.
- Basement MembraneExtracellular layer beneath epithelial tissue, part of the subendothelium, aiding in structural support.
- Areolar Connective TissueLoose connective tissue in subendothelium, aiding in attachment and diffusion, harboring immune cells.