General Blood Vessel Structure definitions Flashcards

General Blood Vessel Structure definitions
  • Tunica Intima
    Innermost layer of blood vessels, in direct contact with blood, consisting of endothelium, subendothelium, and internal elastic lamina.
  • Endothelium
    A layer of simple squamous epithelium lining the lumen of all blood vessels, minimizing friction and regulating capillary permeability.
  • Subendothelium
    Layer beneath the endothelium, consisting of basement membrane and loose connective tissue, aiding in structural support and diffusion.
  • Internal Elastic Lamina
    Elastic connective tissue layer in larger arteries, allowing for stretch and recoil, aiding in diffusion and substance penetration.
  • Tunica Media
    Middle layer of blood vessels, primarily composed of smooth muscle, crucial for regulating blood flow and pressure.
  • Smooth Muscle
    Muscle tissue in tunica media, responsible for vasoconstriction and vasodilation, regulating blood vessel diameter.
  • External Elastic Lamina
    Elastic layer in tunica media of larger arteries, separating it from tunica externa, aiding in elasticity.
  • Tunica Externa
    Outermost layer of blood vessels, composed mainly of collagen fibers, providing structural support and housing vasa vasorum.
  • Collagen Fibers
    Structural proteins in tunica externa, providing support and anchoring blood vessels to surrounding tissues.
  • Vasa Vasorum
    Network of small blood vessels in tunica externa, nourishing the external tissues of blood vessel walls.
  • Lumen
    The central cavity of a blood vessel through which blood flows, lined by the endothelium.
  • Vasoconstriction
    Narrowing of blood vessel diameter due to smooth muscle contraction, affecting blood flow and pressure.
  • Vasodilation
    Enlargement of blood vessel diameter due to smooth muscle relaxation, affecting blood flow and pressure.
  • Basement Membrane
    Extracellular layer beneath epithelial tissue, part of the subendothelium, aiding in structural support.
  • Areolar Connective Tissue
    Loose connective tissue in subendothelium, aiding in attachment and diffusion, harboring immune cells.