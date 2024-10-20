General Blood Vessel Structure definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Tunica Intima Innermost layer of blood vessels, in direct contact with blood, consisting of endothelium, subendothelium, and internal elastic lamina.

Endothelium A layer of simple squamous epithelium lining the lumen of all blood vessels, minimizing friction and regulating capillary permeability.

Subendothelium Layer beneath the endothelium, consisting of basement membrane and loose connective tissue, aiding in structural support and diffusion.

Internal Elastic Lamina Elastic connective tissue layer in larger arteries, allowing for stretch and recoil, aiding in diffusion and substance penetration.

Tunica Media Middle layer of blood vessels, primarily composed of smooth muscle, crucial for regulating blood flow and pressure.

Smooth Muscle Muscle tissue in tunica media, responsible for vasoconstriction and vasodilation, regulating blood vessel diameter.

External Elastic Lamina Elastic layer in tunica media of larger arteries, separating it from tunica externa, aiding in elasticity.

Tunica Externa Outermost layer of blood vessels, composed mainly of collagen fibers, providing structural support and housing vasa vasorum.

Collagen Fibers Structural proteins in tunica externa, providing support and anchoring blood vessels to surrounding tissues.

Vasa Vasorum Network of small blood vessels in tunica externa, nourishing the external tissues of blood vessel walls.

Lumen The central cavity of a blood vessel through which blood flows, lined by the endothelium.

Vasoconstriction Narrowing of blood vessel diameter due to smooth muscle contraction, affecting blood flow and pressure.

Vasodilation Enlargement of blood vessel diameter due to smooth muscle relaxation, affecting blood flow and pressure.

Basement Membrane Extracellular layer beneath epithelial tissue, part of the subendothelium, aiding in structural support.