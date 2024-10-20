Genetic Code quiz Flashcards
Genetic Code quiz
What is the three-base coding sequence on tRNA called?
The three-base coding sequence on tRNA is called an anticodon.What does a codon in mRNA specify?
A codon in mRNA specifies a single amino acid.What is the role of the start codon in mRNA?
The start codon marks the beginning of the protein-coding region in mRNA.How is the mRNA sequence derived from the DNA coding sequence?
The mRNA sequence is derived by replacing thymine (T) with uracil (U) in the DNA coding sequence.What is the significance of a stop codon in mRNA?
A stop codon signals the end of protein synthesis and does not code for an amino acid.How are amino acids identified using the genetic code table?
Amino acids are identified by matching the mRNA codon sequence to the genetic code table entries.What is the primary structure of a protein formed by?
The primary structure of a protein is formed by a sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.What is the first step in using the genetic code?
The first step is to use the DNA coding sequence to reveal the mRNA sequence through transcription.How does the genetic code table determine the amino acid for a codon?
The genetic code table uses the first two letters of the codon to determine the row and column, and the third letter specifies the position within the box.What is the typical start codon and its corresponding amino acid?
The typical start codon is AUG, which codes for the amino acid methionine.