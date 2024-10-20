Skip to main content
Genetic Code quiz Flashcards

Genetic Code quiz
  • What is the three-base coding sequence on tRNA called?
    The three-base coding sequence on tRNA is called an anticodon.
  • What does a codon in mRNA specify?
    A codon in mRNA specifies a single amino acid.
  • What is the role of the start codon in mRNA?
    The start codon marks the beginning of the protein-coding region in mRNA.
  • How is the mRNA sequence derived from the DNA coding sequence?
    The mRNA sequence is derived by replacing thymine (T) with uracil (U) in the DNA coding sequence.
  • What is the significance of a stop codon in mRNA?
    A stop codon signals the end of protein synthesis and does not code for an amino acid.
  • How are amino acids identified using the genetic code table?
    Amino acids are identified by matching the mRNA codon sequence to the genetic code table entries.
  • What is the primary structure of a protein formed by?
    The primary structure of a protein is formed by a sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.
  • What is the first step in using the genetic code?
    The first step is to use the DNA coding sequence to reveal the mRNA sequence through transcription.
  • How does the genetic code table determine the amino acid for a codon?
    The genetic code table uses the first two letters of the codon to determine the row and column, and the third letter specifies the position within the box.
  • What is the typical start codon and its corresponding amino acid?
    The typical start codon is AUG, which codes for the amino acid methionine.