Genetic Disorders quiz #1 Flashcards

Which hormone elevation is commonly used as an indicator for Turner syndrome? Elevated levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) are commonly used as an indicator for Turner syndrome, due to ovarian dysgenesis leading to increased FSH.

What is the key difference in allele requirements for expression of autosomal dominant versus autosomal recessive disorders? Autosomal dominant disorders require at least one dominant allele for expression, while autosomal recessive disorders require two recessive alleles. This means dominant disorders can appear in heterozygotes, but recessive disorders only appear in homozygotes.

How do autosomal dominant disorders typically appear in family pedigrees? Autosomal dominant disorders usually appear in every generation without skipping. This is because only one dominant allele is needed for the disorder to be expressed.

Why do autosomal recessive disorders often skip generations in pedigrees? Autosomal recessive disorders skip generations because carriers with only one recessive allele do not show symptoms. The disorder only appears when two carriers have a child who inherits both recessive alleles.

What genotype must a female have to express an X-linked recessive disorder? A female must be homozygous recessive, meaning she has two copies of the recessive allele on both X chromosomes. This is less common than in males, who only need one recessive allele.

Why are males more likely to be affected by X-linked recessive disorders than females? Males have only one X chromosome, so a single recessive allele will cause the disorder. Females need two recessive alleles, making it less likely for them to be affected.