Glandular Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

  • Glandular Epithelial Tissue
    Forms glands specialized in secretion, categorized into exocrine and endocrine types.
  • Exocrine Glands
    Secrete products onto body surfaces or cavities using ducts.
  • Endocrine Glands
    Release hormones directly into the bloodstream without using ducts.
  • Goblet Cells
    Unicellular exocrine glands that secrete mucin, found in respiratory and intestinal tracts.
  • Mucin
    A glycoprotein secreted by goblet cells that forms mucus for lubrication and protection.
  • Merocrine Secretion
    Mode of secretion where products are released via exocytosis without cell damage.
  • Holocrine Secretion
    Mode of secretion where the whole cell ruptures and dies to release its product.
  • Apocrine Secretion
    Mode of secretion where the apical portion of the cell sheds off without cell death.
  • Ducts
    Structures used by multicellular exocrine glands to release products onto surfaces or cavities.
  • Hormones
    Chemical messengers released by endocrine glands affecting distant organs.
  • Sebaceous Glands
    Glands that use holocrine secretion to release oil.
  • Mammary Glands
    Glands that use apocrine secretion to release milk.
  • Salivary Glands
    Glands that use merocrine secretion to produce saliva.
  • Microvilli
    Projections on goblet cells important for absorption.
  • Bloodstream
    The network through which endocrine secretions travel to affect distant organs.