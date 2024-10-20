Glandular Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards
Glandular Epithelial Tissue definitions
- Glandular Epithelial TissueForms glands specialized in secretion, categorized into exocrine and endocrine types.
- Exocrine GlandsSecrete products onto body surfaces or cavities using ducts.
- Endocrine GlandsRelease hormones directly into the bloodstream without using ducts.
- Goblet CellsUnicellular exocrine glands that secrete mucin, found in respiratory and intestinal tracts.
- MucinA glycoprotein secreted by goblet cells that forms mucus for lubrication and protection.
- Merocrine SecretionMode of secretion where products are released via exocytosis without cell damage.
- Holocrine SecretionMode of secretion where the whole cell ruptures and dies to release its product.
- Apocrine SecretionMode of secretion where the apical portion of the cell sheds off without cell death.
- DuctsStructures used by multicellular exocrine glands to release products onto surfaces or cavities.
- HormonesChemical messengers released by endocrine glands affecting distant organs.
- Sebaceous GlandsGlands that use holocrine secretion to release oil.
- Mammary GlandsGlands that use apocrine secretion to release milk.
- Salivary GlandsGlands that use merocrine secretion to produce saliva.
- MicrovilliProjections on goblet cells important for absorption.
- BloodstreamThe network through which endocrine secretions travel to affect distant organs.