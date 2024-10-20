Glandular Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Glandular Epithelial Tissue Forms glands specialized in secretion, categorized into exocrine and endocrine types.

Exocrine Glands Secrete products onto body surfaces or cavities using ducts.

Endocrine Glands Release hormones directly into the bloodstream without using ducts.

Goblet Cells Unicellular exocrine glands that secrete mucin, found in respiratory and intestinal tracts.

Mucin A glycoprotein secreted by goblet cells that forms mucus for lubrication and protection.

Merocrine Secretion Mode of secretion where products are released via exocytosis without cell damage.

Holocrine Secretion Mode of secretion where the whole cell ruptures and dies to release its product.

Apocrine Secretion Mode of secretion where the apical portion of the cell sheds off without cell death.

Ducts Structures used by multicellular exocrine glands to release products onto surfaces or cavities.

Hormones Chemical messengers released by endocrine glands affecting distant organs.

Sebaceous Glands Glands that use holocrine secretion to release oil.

Mammary Glands Glands that use apocrine secretion to release milk.

Salivary Glands Glands that use merocrine secretion to produce saliva.

Microvilli Projections on goblet cells important for absorption.