Glandular Epithelial Tissue quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is true about the mode of secretion of exocrine glands? Options: A) Merocrine glands secrete by cell rupture, B) Holocrine glands secrete by exocytosis, C) Apocrine glands secrete by shedding part of the cell, D) All exocrine glands secrete hormones.
C) Apocrine glands secrete by shedding part of the cell.
Which is an example of a unicellular gland?
Goblet cells are an example of a unicellular gland.
Goblet cells are examples of what type of exocrine glands?
Goblet cells are examples of unicellular exocrine glands.
Which of the following is not an example of an exocrine gland? Options: A) Salivary gland, B) Sebaceous gland, C) Thyroid gland, D) Mammary gland.
C) Thyroid gland.
Which type of gland secretes chemical substances through ducts?
Exocrine glands secrete chemical substances through ducts.
What is the primary function of glandular epithelial tissue?
The primary function of glandular epithelial tissue is secretion.
How do endocrine glands release their secretions?
Endocrine glands release their secretions directly into the bloodstream.
What is the secretion method used by salivary glands?
Salivary glands use merocrine secretion, which involves exocytosis.
What is the role of mucin secreted by goblet cells?
Mucin secreted by goblet cells forms mucus, which lubricates and protects epithelial tissue.
What distinguishes holocrine secretion from other modes of secretion?
Holocrine secretion involves the rupture and death of the whole cell to release its product.