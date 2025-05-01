Glandular Epithelial Tissue quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the main difference between exocrine and endocrine glands in terms of their secretion pathways? Exocrine glands secrete their products onto body surfaces or into body cavities through ducts, while endocrine glands release hormones directly into the bloodstream without using ducts.

Describe the structure and function of goblet cells as unicellular exocrine glands. Goblet cells are unicellular exocrine glands shaped like a goblet or wine glass, found in the epithelial lining of the respiratory and intestinal tracts. They secrete mucin, a glycoprotein that forms mucus, via exocytosis to lubricate and protect the epithelial tissue.

List and briefly explain the three modes of secretion used by multicellular exocrine glands, including an example of each. The three modes are: (1) Merocrine secretion, where products are released by exocytosis (e.g., salivary glands); (2) Holocrine secretion, where the whole cell ruptures and dies to release its contents (e.g., sebaceous glands); (3) Apocrine secretion, where the apical portion of the cell sheds off without cell death (e.g., mammary glands).

How do multicellular exocrine glands differ from unicellular exocrine glands? Multicellular exocrine glands consist of multiple cells and have complex structures with ducts for secretion, while unicellular exocrine glands, like goblet cells, are single cells that secrete directly onto epithelial surfaces without ducts.

What is the role of mucin secreted by goblet cells, and how is it different from mucus? Mucin is a glycoprotein secreted by goblet cells via exocytosis; it combines with water to form mucus, which lubricates and protects epithelial surfaces. Mucin is the precursor, while mucus is the final protective secretion.

