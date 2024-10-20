Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Gluconeogenesis definitions Flashcards

Back
Gluconeogenesis definitions
1/15
  • Gluconeogenesis
    A metabolic pathway that generates glucose from non-carbohydrate substrates, primarily occurring in the liver.
  • Glycolysis
    A process that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, yielding energy in the form of ATP and NADH.
  • Pyruvate
    An end product of glycolysis that can be used in gluconeogenesis or further metabolized in cellular respiration.
  • ATP
    A molecule that provides energy for cellular processes, required in gluconeogenesis to synthesize glucose.
  • GTP
    A nucleotide similar to ATP, used as an energy source in gluconeogenesis to convert oxaloacetate to PEP.
  • NADH
    A coenzyme that carries electrons, used in gluconeogenesis to help convert pyruvate to glucose.
  • Cytosol
    The liquid found inside cells where glycolysis and gluconeogenesis occur.
  • Pyruvate Carboxylase
    An enzyme that converts pyruvate to oxaloacetate in gluconeogenesis, requiring ATP.
  • PEP Carboxykinase
    An enzyme that converts oxaloacetate to PEP in gluconeogenesis, using GTP.
  • Fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase
    An enzyme that converts fructose 1,6-bisphosphate to fructose 6-phosphate in gluconeogenesis.
  • Glucose 6-phosphatase
    An enzyme found in the liver that converts glucose 6-phosphate to glucose in gluconeogenesis.
  • Oxaloacetate
    An intermediate in gluconeogenesis and the citric acid cycle, formed from pyruvate.
  • Futile Cycle
    A situation where two metabolic pathways run simultaneously without net gain, wasting energy.
  • Lactate
    A product of anaerobic glycolysis that can be converted back to pyruvate for gluconeogenesis.
  • Liver
    An organ that plays a crucial role in gluconeogenesis, maintaining blood glucose levels.