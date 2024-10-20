Gluconeogenesis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gluconeogenesis A metabolic pathway that generates glucose from non-carbohydrate substrates, primarily occurring in the liver.

Glycolysis A process that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, yielding energy in the form of ATP and NADH.

Pyruvate An end product of glycolysis that can be used in gluconeogenesis or further metabolized in cellular respiration.

ATP A molecule that provides energy for cellular processes, required in gluconeogenesis to synthesize glucose.

GTP A nucleotide similar to ATP, used as an energy source in gluconeogenesis to convert oxaloacetate to PEP.

NADH A coenzyme that carries electrons, used in gluconeogenesis to help convert pyruvate to glucose.

Cytosol The liquid found inside cells where glycolysis and gluconeogenesis occur.

Pyruvate Carboxylase An enzyme that converts pyruvate to oxaloacetate in gluconeogenesis, requiring ATP.

PEP Carboxykinase An enzyme that converts oxaloacetate to PEP in gluconeogenesis, using GTP.

Fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase An enzyme that converts fructose 1,6-bisphosphate to fructose 6-phosphate in gluconeogenesis.

Glucose 6-phosphatase An enzyme found in the liver that converts glucose 6-phosphate to glucose in gluconeogenesis.

Oxaloacetate An intermediate in gluconeogenesis and the citric acid cycle, formed from pyruvate.

Futile Cycle A situation where two metabolic pathways run simultaneously without net gain, wasting energy.

Lactate A product of anaerobic glycolysis that can be converted back to pyruvate for gluconeogenesis.