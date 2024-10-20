Gluconeogenesis quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Gluconeogenesis quiz

Gluconeogenesis quiz
  • Which hormone promotes gluconeogenesis as a way to increase blood glucose levels?
    Cortisol is the hormone that promotes gluconeogenesis to increase blood glucose levels.
  • Which enzyme is used both in gluconeogenesis and glycogenolysis?
    Glucose 6-phosphatase is used in both gluconeogenesis and glycogenolysis.
  • What is the primary location of gluconeogenesis in the body?
    Gluconeogenesis primarily occurs in the liver.
  • Which molecule is converted back to pyruvate for gluconeogenesis?
    Lactate is converted back to pyruvate for gluconeogenesis.
  • What is the role of pyruvate carboxylase in gluconeogenesis?
    Pyruvate carboxylase converts pyruvate to oxaloacetate in gluconeogenesis.
  • Which enzyme reverses the action of phosphofructokinase in gluconeogenesis?
    Fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase reverses the action of phosphofructokinase.
  • What is the energy requirement to produce one glucose molecule in gluconeogenesis?
    Gluconeogenesis requires 2 pyruvate, 4 ATP, 2 GTP, and 2 NADH to produce one glucose molecule.
  • Which two amino acids cannot contribute to gluconeogenesis?
    Lysine and leucine cannot contribute to gluconeogenesis.
  • What is the function of glucose 6-phosphatase in gluconeogenesis?
    Glucose 6-phosphatase converts glucose 6-phosphate back to glucose.
  • Why are glycolysis and gluconeogenesis tightly regulated?
    They are tightly regulated to prevent futile cycles where both pathways run simultaneously without net gain.