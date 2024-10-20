Gluconeogenesis quiz Flashcards
Which hormone promotes gluconeogenesis as a way to increase blood glucose levels?
Cortisol is the hormone that promotes gluconeogenesis to increase blood glucose levels.Which enzyme is used both in gluconeogenesis and glycogenolysis?
Glucose 6-phosphatase is used in both gluconeogenesis and glycogenolysis.What is the primary location of gluconeogenesis in the body?
Gluconeogenesis primarily occurs in the liver.Which molecule is converted back to pyruvate for gluconeogenesis?
Lactate is converted back to pyruvate for gluconeogenesis.What is the role of pyruvate carboxylase in gluconeogenesis?
Pyruvate carboxylase converts pyruvate to oxaloacetate in gluconeogenesis.Which enzyme reverses the action of phosphofructokinase in gluconeogenesis?
Fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase reverses the action of phosphofructokinase.What is the energy requirement to produce one glucose molecule in gluconeogenesis?
Gluconeogenesis requires 2 pyruvate, 4 ATP, 2 GTP, and 2 NADH to produce one glucose molecule.Which two amino acids cannot contribute to gluconeogenesis?
Lysine and leucine cannot contribute to gluconeogenesis.What is the function of glucose 6-phosphatase in gluconeogenesis?
Glucose 6-phosphatase converts glucose 6-phosphate back to glucose.Why are glycolysis and gluconeogenesis tightly regulated?
They are tightly regulated to prevent futile cycles where both pathways run simultaneously without net gain.