Glycolysis quiz Flashcards
What method is used to generate ATP in glycolysis?
ATP in glycolysis is generated through substrate-level phosphorylation.What are the reactants and products of glycolysis?
The reactant of glycolysis is glucose, and the products are 2 pyruvate molecules, 2 NADH, and a net gain of 2 ATP.Which metabolic pathway converts glucose into pyruvate?
Glycolysis is the metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate.Which of the following statements is not true of glycolysis? A) It requires oxygen B) It occurs in the cytoplasm C) It produces pyruvate D) It nets 2 ATP
A) It requires oxygenWhich of the following features of glycolysis is a value to the cell? A) It requires oxygen B) It occurs in the mitochondria C) It produces ATP without oxygen D) It uses more ATP than it produces
C) It produces ATP without oxygenHow many net ATP and NADH molecules are produced from one molecule of glucose during glycolysis?
Glycolysis produces a net of 2 ATP and 2 NADH molecules from one molecule of glucose.Which process in the aerobic metabolism of glucose takes place in the cytosol?
Glycolysis is the process in the aerobic metabolism of glucose that takes place in the cytosol.Which of the following is the key feature of glycolysis? A) It requires oxygen B) It occurs in the mitochondria C) It breaks down glucose into pyruvate D) It produces water
C) It breaks down glucose into pyruvateWhich output of glycolysis will enter the next step of acetyl CoA formation?
The pyruvate produced in glycolysis will enter the next step of acetyl CoA formation.What is the mnemonic to remember the phases of glycolysis?
The mnemonic is 'Gary invests to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico.'