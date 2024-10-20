Graded Potentials definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Graded Potentials Changes in membrane potential occurring in the soma and dendrites, influenced by synaptic activity.

Chemical Synapses The most common type of synapse in the human body, facilitating neuron communication.

Postsynaptic Potentials Membrane potential changes at the postsynaptic terminal, can be excitatory or inhibitory.

Excitatory Postsynaptic Potential (EPSP) Depolarizes the membrane, increasing the likelihood of an action potential.

Inhibitory Postsynaptic Potential (IPSP) Hyperpolarizes the membrane, decreasing the likelihood of an action potential.

Depolarization A process where the membrane potential becomes more positive due to sodium ion influx.

Hyperpolarization A process where the membrane potential becomes more negative, inhibiting action potential.

Sodium Channels Gated channels that open to allow sodium ions into the cell, causing depolarization.

Leak Channels Channels that allow ions to passively diffuse across the membrane, affecting potential.

Summation The additive effect of multiple postsynaptic potentials to reach action potential threshold.

Temporal Summation Summation of graded potentials from one synapse overlapping in time.

Spatial Summation Summation of graded potentials from multiple synapses in close proximity.

Threshold The membrane potential level that must be reached to trigger an action potential.

Action Potential A rapid rise and fall in membrane potential that propagates along the neuron.