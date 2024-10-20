Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow definitions Flashcards

Back
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow definitions
1/12
  • Bone Marrow
    Fills spaces inside bones, consisting of red and yellow types, each with distinct functions and locations.
  • Red Marrow
    Site of blood cell production, primarily found in spongy bone in adults and predominant in infants.
  • Yellow Marrow
    Stores fats, found in spongy bone and medullary cavity, can revert to red marrow if needed.
  • Hematopoiesis
    The process of forming blood cells, occurring in red marrow.
  • Spongy Bone
    Bone type where red marrow is located, involved in blood cell production.
  • Medullary Cavity
    Hollow space in the shaft of long bones, filled with yellow marrow.
  • Triglycerides
    Fats stored in yellow marrow, giving it a yellowish color.
  • Femur
    A long bone example, illustrating marrow distribution in cross-section.
  • Platelets
    Blood components produced in red marrow, involved in clotting.
  • Red Blood Cells
    Cells produced in red marrow, responsible for oxygen transport.
  • White Blood Cells
    Cells produced in red marrow, key to immune response.
  • Nutrients
    Stored in yellow marrow as fats, providing energy reserves.