Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow definitions Flashcards

Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow definitions
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow definitions
- Bone MarrowFills spaces inside bones, consisting of red and yellow types, each with distinct functions and locations.
- Red MarrowSite of blood cell production, primarily found in spongy bone in adults and predominant in infants.
- Yellow MarrowStores fats, found in spongy bone and medullary cavity, can revert to red marrow if needed.
- HematopoiesisThe process of forming blood cells, occurring in red marrow.
- Spongy BoneBone type where red marrow is located, involved in blood cell production.
- Medullary CavityHollow space in the shaft of long bones, filled with yellow marrow.
- TriglyceridesFats stored in yellow marrow, giving it a yellowish color.
- FemurA long bone example, illustrating marrow distribution in cross-section.
- PlateletsBlood components produced in red marrow, involved in clotting.
- Red Blood CellsCells produced in red marrow, responsible for oxygen transport.
- White Blood CellsCells produced in red marrow, key to immune response.
- NutrientsStored in yellow marrow as fats, providing energy reserves.