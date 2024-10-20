Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Bone Marrow Fills spaces inside bones, consisting of red and yellow types, each with distinct functions and locations.

Red Marrow Site of blood cell production, primarily found in spongy bone in adults and predominant in infants.

Yellow Marrow Stores fats, found in spongy bone and medullary cavity, can revert to red marrow if needed.

Hematopoiesis The process of forming blood cells, occurring in red marrow.

Spongy Bone Bone type where red marrow is located, involved in blood cell production.

Medullary Cavity Hollow space in the shaft of long bones, filled with yellow marrow.

Triglycerides Fats stored in yellow marrow, giving it a yellowish color.

Femur A long bone example, illustrating marrow distribution in cross-section.

Platelets Blood components produced in red marrow, involved in clotting.

Red Blood Cells Cells produced in red marrow, responsible for oxygen transport.

White Blood Cells Cells produced in red marrow, key to immune response.