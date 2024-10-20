Skip to main content
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow quiz Flashcards

Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow quiz
  • What is the function of red bone marrow?
    Red bone marrow is responsible for hematopoiesis, the production of blood cells.
  • Where is fat stored in the bone? Options: red bone marrow, yellow bone marrow, spongy bone, compact bone.
    Fat is stored in yellow bone marrow.
  • Where is fat stored in the bone?
    Fat is stored in yellow bone marrow.
  • Which function of bone tissue occurs in the red bone marrow?
    The production of blood cells, known as hematopoiesis, occurs in the red bone marrow.
  • What is the role or function of yellow marrow in the bone tissue?
    Yellow marrow serves as a storage site for fats (triglycerides).
  • What is the purpose of yellow marrow?
    Yellow marrow stores fats (triglycerides).
  • Where is yellow marrow found?
    Yellow marrow is found in spongy bone and the medullary cavity of long bones.
  • Which cell types are produced in the red bone marrow?
    Red bone marrow produces platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells.
  • Where is red bone marrow found?
    Red bone marrow is primarily found in spongy bone in adults.
  • Which of the following is a function of yellow bone marrow?
    Yellow bone marrow functions as a storage site for fats (triglycerides).
  • What does red bone marrow produce?
    Red bone marrow produces blood cells, including platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells.
  • What is the function of yellow marrow?
    Yellow marrow functions as a storage site for fats (triglycerides).
  • Where would we find yellow bone marrow?
    Yellow bone marrow is found in spongy bone and the medullary cavity of long bones.
  • What is the marrow that produces blood cells?
    Red bone marrow produces blood cells.
  • What function of the skeletal system occurs in the bone marrow?
    The production of blood cells occurs in the bone marrow.
  • Where is fat stored in long bones?
    Fat is stored in the yellow marrow within the medullary cavity of long bones.
  • Where is the red bone marrow located?
    Red bone marrow is located in spongy bone in adults.
  • What is yellow marrow?
    Yellow marrow is a type of bone marrow that stores fats (triglycerides).
  • Which of the following is produced within red bone marrow?
    Blood cells, including platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells, are produced within red bone marrow.
  • How do red bone marrow and yellow bone marrow differ in function?
    Red bone marrow is responsible for hematopoiesis (blood cell production), while yellow bone marrow stores fats (triglycerides).
  • What is created in red bone marrow?
    Blood cells, including platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells, are created in red bone marrow.
  • What fills the hollow of most bones?
    Yellow marrow, which stores fats, fills the hollow of most bones.
  • Which material inside bones is responsible for making blood cells?
    Red bone marrow is responsible for making blood cells.