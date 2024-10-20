Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow quiz Flashcards
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow quiz
What is the function of red bone marrow?
What is the function of red bone marrow?

Red bone marrow is responsible for hematopoiesis, the production of blood cells.
The production of blood cells, known as hematopoiesis, occurs in the red bone marrow.What is the role or function of yellow marrow in the bone tissue?
Yellow marrow is found in spongy bone and the medullary cavity of long bones.Which cell types are produced in the red bone marrow?
Red bone marrow produces platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells.Where is red bone marrow found?
Blood cells, including platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells, are produced within red bone marrow.How do red bone marrow and yellow bone marrow differ in function?
Red bone marrow is responsible for making blood cells.