Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the two types of bone marrow, and what are their primary functions?
The two types of bone marrow are red marrow, which is responsible for hematopoiesis (the production of blood cells), and yellow marrow, which serves as a storage site for fats (triglycerides).How does the distribution of red and yellow bone marrow change from infancy to adulthood?
Infants have mostly red marrow to support rapid blood cell production, while adults have mostly yellow marrow, with red marrow remaining primarily in the spongy bone.Under what conditions can yellow bone marrow revert to red bone marrow, and why is this important?
Yellow marrow can convert back to red marrow when there is an increased demand for blood production, such as in cases of severe blood loss or anemia, to help the body produce more blood cells.What are the two types of bone marrow found inside bones?
