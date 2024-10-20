Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Spongy Bone A type of bone with a sponge-like appearance due to holes, providing strength with reduced weight, found in the middle of bones.

Compact Bone A dense bone type with no visible spaces, optimized for strength and hardness, found on the outer edges of bones.

Trabeculae Bone struts in spongy bone that provide structural support and reduce weight.

Femur A long bone in the leg, featuring spongy bone at its ends and compact bone along its shaft.

Bone Marrow The substance housed within the spaces of spongy bone, involved in blood cell production.

Shaft The long, central part of a long bone, composed entirely of compact bone.

Scaffolding A structural arrangement resembling the framework of spongy bone, providing strength with open spaces.

Microscopic Spaces Small spaces and canals within compact bone, not visible to the naked eye, contributing to bone structure.

Strength The ability of bone, particularly compact bone, to withstand force and provide protection.