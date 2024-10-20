Skip to main content
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone definitions Flashcards

Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone definitions
  • Spongy Bone
    A type of bone with a sponge-like appearance due to holes, providing strength with reduced weight, found in the middle of bones.
  • Compact Bone
    A dense bone type with no visible spaces, optimized for strength and hardness, found on the outer edges of bones.
  • Trabeculae
    Bone struts in spongy bone that provide structural support and reduce weight.
  • Femur
    A long bone in the leg, featuring spongy bone at its ends and compact bone along its shaft.
  • Bone Marrow
    The substance housed within the spaces of spongy bone, involved in blood cell production.
  • Shaft
    The long, central part of a long bone, composed entirely of compact bone.
  • Scaffolding
    A structural arrangement resembling the framework of spongy bone, providing strength with open spaces.
  • Microscopic Spaces
    Small spaces and canals within compact bone, not visible to the naked eye, contributing to bone structure.
  • Strength
    The ability of bone, particularly compact bone, to withstand force and provide protection.
  • Hardness
    A characteristic of compact bone, contributing to its protective function and structural integrity.