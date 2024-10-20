Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone quiz Flashcards
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone quiz
Which statements correctly describe compact bone?
Compact bone appears solid with no visible spaces, is optimized for strength and hardness, and is found on the outer edges of all bones and in the shafts of long bones.Which of the following are found in both compact bone and cancellous bone? A) Trabeculae B) Bone marrow C) Microscopic spaces and canals D) Visible spaces

C) Microscopic spaces and canals
C) Jumping
C) JumpingWhat type of bone is arranged in concentric layers?
Compact bone is arranged in concentric layers.What is the structural unit of the compact or cortical bone?
The structural unit of compact bone is the osteon.Which of the following is found only in compact bone? A) Trabeculae B) Osteons C) Bone marrow D) Visible spaces
B) OsteonsWhere is compact bone found?
Compact bone is found on the outer edges of all bones and in the shafts of long bones.Which step in the figure contains compact bone?
The step showing the outer edge of the bone or the shaft of a long bone contains compact bone.What is the primary function of compact bone?
The primary function of compact bone is to provide strength and protection due to its hardness.What is the role of trabeculae in spongy bone?
Trabeculae are bone struts in spongy bone that provide strength while reducing weight.