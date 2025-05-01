Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main structural types of bone tissue, and how do they differ in appearance and function? The two main types are spongy bone and compact bone. Spongy bone has a porous, scaffold-like structure with trabeculae, reducing weight and housing bone marrow, while compact bone appears solid, is very hard, and provides strength and protection.

Where is spongy bone primarily located within bones, and what is its main structural feature? Spongy bone is mainly found in the middle of all bones (except the shafts of long bones) and at the ends of long bones. Its main structural feature is the trabeculae, which are bone struts that provide strength while reducing weight.

Why is spongy bone not actually soft, despite its name? Spongy bone is not soft; it is hard like all bone tissue. The name refers to its appearance, which is porous like a sponge, not its texture.

What is the primary function of compact bone, and where is it found in the skeleton? Compact bone provides strength and protection due to its hardness. It is found on the outer edges of all bones and forms the entire shaft of long bones.

How does the structure of spongy bone help reduce the weight of the skeleton? The porous, scaffold-like arrangement of trabeculae in spongy bone creates spaces, making bones lighter while still providing strength.

What is housed within the spaces of spongy bone, and why is this important? Bone marrow is housed within the spaces of spongy bone, which is important for producing blood cells and storing fat.