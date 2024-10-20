Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Periosteum A dense connective tissue covering the outer surface of bones, providing blood supply, nerves, and attachment points for tendons and ligaments.

Endosteum A thin membrane lining the inner surfaces of bones, consisting mainly of osteoprogenitor cells for bone remodeling.

Dense Irregular Connective Tissue Tissue composed mostly of collagen fibers running in various directions, providing strength and flexibility.

Osteoprogenitor Cells Bone stem cells found in the periosteum and endosteum, essential for bone growth and repair.

Perforating Fibers Collagen fibers that anchor the periosteum to the bone matrix, ensuring a tight connection.

Fibrous Layer The outer layer of the periosteum, rich in collagen, blood vessels, and nerves.

Osteogenic Layer The inner layer of the periosteum containing osteoprogenitor cells, crucial for bone cell development.

Compact Bone Dense bone tissue forming the outer layer of bones, providing strength and protection.

Spongy Bone Bone tissue with a porous structure, found at the ends of long bones and within the interior of others.

Medullary Cavity The central cavity of bone shafts where marrow is stored, lined by the endosteum.

Collagen A strong, rope-like protein that forms the structural framework of connective tissues.

Tendons Connective tissues that attach muscles to bones, facilitating movement.

Ligaments Connective tissues that connect bones to other bones, stabilizing joints.

Bone Matrix The intercellular substance of bone tissue, consisting of collagen fibers and mineral deposits.