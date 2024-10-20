Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum definitions Flashcards

Back
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum definitions
1 student found this helpful
1/15
  • Periosteum
    A dense connective tissue covering the outer surface of bones, providing blood supply, nerves, and attachment points for tendons and ligaments.
  • Endosteum
    A thin membrane lining the inner surfaces of bones, consisting mainly of osteoprogenitor cells for bone remodeling.
  • Dense Irregular Connective Tissue
    Tissue composed mostly of collagen fibers running in various directions, providing strength and flexibility.
  • Osteoprogenitor Cells
    Bone stem cells found in the periosteum and endosteum, essential for bone growth and repair.
  • Perforating Fibers
    Collagen fibers that anchor the periosteum to the bone matrix, ensuring a tight connection.
  • Fibrous Layer
    The outer layer of the periosteum, rich in collagen, blood vessels, and nerves.
  • Osteogenic Layer
    The inner layer of the periosteum containing osteoprogenitor cells, crucial for bone cell development.
  • Compact Bone
    Dense bone tissue forming the outer layer of bones, providing strength and protection.
  • Spongy Bone
    Bone tissue with a porous structure, found at the ends of long bones and within the interior of others.
  • Medullary Cavity
    The central cavity of bone shafts where marrow is stored, lined by the endosteum.
  • Collagen
    A strong, rope-like protein that forms the structural framework of connective tissues.
  • Tendons
    Connective tissues that attach muscles to bones, facilitating movement.
  • Ligaments
    Connective tissues that connect bones to other bones, stabilizing joints.
  • Bone Matrix
    The intercellular substance of bone tissue, consisting of collagen fibers and mineral deposits.
  • Trabeculae
    The small, beam-like structures in spongy bone that provide structural support and house bone marrow.