Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones definitions Flashcards

Short bones Bones that are as wide as they are long, providing support and stability with little movement.

Flat bones Bones with a thin, flattened shape, often providing protection and broad surfaces for muscle attachment.

Irregular bones Bones with complex shapes, such as vertebrae, containing spongy bone internally.

Sesamoid bones Bones embedded within tendons, lacking periosteum, like the patella.

Spongy bone Porous bone tissue found inside bones, providing structural support and housing bone marrow.

Compact bone Dense outer layer of bone providing strength and protection, surrounding spongy bone.

Endosteum Thin connective tissue lining the inner surface of bones, containing bone stem cells.

Periosteum Outer fibrous layer of bone with an osteogenic layer containing bone stem cells.

Osteogenic layer Layer of periosteum adjacent to bone, containing bone stem cells for growth and repair.

Fibrous layer Outer layer of periosteum composed of dense connective tissue, rich in collagen.

Vertebrae Irregular bones forming the spine, containing spongy bone and lined with endosteum.