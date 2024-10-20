Skip to main content
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones definitions Flashcards

Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones definitions
  • Short bones
    Bones that are as wide as they are long, providing support and stability with little movement.
  • Flat bones
    Bones with a thin, flattened shape, often providing protection and broad surfaces for muscle attachment.
  • Irregular bones
    Bones with complex shapes, such as vertebrae, containing spongy bone internally.
  • Sesamoid bones
    Bones embedded within tendons, lacking periosteum, like the patella.
  • Spongy bone
    Porous bone tissue found inside bones, providing structural support and housing bone marrow.
  • Compact bone
    Dense outer layer of bone providing strength and protection, surrounding spongy bone.
  • Endosteum
    Thin connective tissue lining the inner surface of bones, containing bone stem cells.
  • Periosteum
    Outer fibrous layer of bone with an osteogenic layer containing bone stem cells.
  • Osteogenic layer
    Layer of periosteum adjacent to bone, containing bone stem cells for growth and repair.
  • Fibrous layer
    Outer layer of periosteum composed of dense connective tissue, rich in collagen.
  • Vertebrae
    Irregular bones forming the spine, containing spongy bone and lined with endosteum.
  • Tendon
    Connective tissue attaching muscle to bone, enclosing sesamoid bones.