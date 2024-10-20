Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones definitions Flashcards
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones definitions
- Short bonesBones that are as wide as they are long, providing support and stability with little movement.
- Flat bonesBones with a thin, flattened shape, often providing protection and broad surfaces for muscle attachment.
- Irregular bonesBones with complex shapes, such as vertebrae, containing spongy bone internally.
- Sesamoid bonesBones embedded within tendons, lacking periosteum, like the patella.
- Spongy bonePorous bone tissue found inside bones, providing structural support and housing bone marrow.
- Compact boneDense outer layer of bone providing strength and protection, surrounding spongy bone.
- EndosteumThin connective tissue lining the inner surface of bones, containing bone stem cells.
- PeriosteumOuter fibrous layer of bone with an osteogenic layer containing bone stem cells.
- Osteogenic layerLayer of periosteum adjacent to bone, containing bone stem cells for growth and repair.
- Fibrous layerOuter layer of periosteum composed of dense connective tissue, rich in collagen.
- VertebraeIrregular bones forming the spine, containing spongy bone and lined with endosteum.
- TendonConnective tissue attaching muscle to bone, enclosing sesamoid bones.