Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones quiz Flashcards

Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones quiz
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones quiz
Which of the following bones is accurately described as an irregular bone?
The vertebrae is accurately described as an irregular bone.Which of the following is classified as a short bone?
Bones like the carpals in the wrist are classified as short bones.What type of bone is the vertebrae classified as?
The vertebrae is classified as an irregular bone.What is the main characteristic of spongy bone in irregular bones?
Spongy bone in irregular bones is characterized by its porous structure and is lined with endosteum.What is the function of compact bone in irregular bones?
Compact bone provides strength, protection, and structure to irregular bones.What is the periosteum and where is it found?
The periosteum is a layer that surrounds the outside of bones, except sesamoid bones, and contains an osteogenic layer and a fibrous layer.Why do sesamoid bones lack periosteum?
Sesamoid bones lack periosteum because they are entirely enclosed within a tendon.What is the role of the osteogenic layer in the periosteum?
The osteogenic layer in the periosteum contains bone stem cells that contribute to bone growth and repair.What distinguishes sesamoid bones from other bone types?
Sesamoid bones are distinguished by being completely enclosed within a tendon and lacking periosteum.What is the primary structural difference between long bones and other bone types discussed?
Long bones have a unique structure that will be covered in more detail separately, unlike short, flat, irregular, and sesamoid bones.