Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone definitions Flashcards

Epiphysis The wider end of a long bone, consisting of spongy bone surrounded by compact bone, covered with articular cartilage at joints.

Diaphysis The tubular shaft of a long bone, primarily composed of compact bone, containing the medullary cavity filled with yellow marrow in adults.

Metaphysis The region where the diaphysis and epiphysis meet, housing the epiphyseal plate for bone growth.

Articular Cartilage A smooth, soft layer covering the epiphysis at joints, facilitating easy movement and reducing friction.

Spongy Bone A porous type of bone found inside the epiphysis, providing structural support and housing marrow.

Compact Bone Dense bone tissue forming the outer layer of bones, providing strength and protection.

Medullary Cavity The central cavity within the diaphysis of a long bone, containing yellow marrow in adults.

Yellow Marrow Fatty tissue found in the medullary cavity of adult long bones, involved in energy storage.

Epiphyseal Plate A line of hyaline cartilage in the metaphysis, crucial for bone lengthening during growth periods.

Epiphyseal Line The remnant of the epiphyseal plate in adults, indicating the end of bone growth in length.

Nutrient Foramen A macroscopic hole in the diaphysis allowing blood vessels and nerves to enter the bone.

Nutrient Artery The blood vessel that enters through the nutrient foramen to supply the bone and marrow.

Nutrient Vein The blood vessel that exits through the nutrient foramen, carrying blood away from the bone.

Foramina Multiple small holes in the metaphysis and epiphysis allowing entry of blood vessels and nerves.