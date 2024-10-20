Skip to main content
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone definitions Flashcards

Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone definitions
  • Epiphysis
    The wider end of a long bone, consisting of spongy bone surrounded by compact bone, covered with articular cartilage at joints.
  • Diaphysis
    The tubular shaft of a long bone, primarily composed of compact bone, containing the medullary cavity filled with yellow marrow in adults.
  • Metaphysis
    The region where the diaphysis and epiphysis meet, housing the epiphyseal plate for bone growth.
  • Articular Cartilage
    A smooth, soft layer covering the epiphysis at joints, facilitating easy movement and reducing friction.
  • Spongy Bone
    A porous type of bone found inside the epiphysis, providing structural support and housing marrow.
  • Compact Bone
    Dense bone tissue forming the outer layer of bones, providing strength and protection.
  • Medullary Cavity
    The central cavity within the diaphysis of a long bone, containing yellow marrow in adults.
  • Yellow Marrow
    Fatty tissue found in the medullary cavity of adult long bones, involved in energy storage.
  • Epiphyseal Plate
    A line of hyaline cartilage in the metaphysis, crucial for bone lengthening during growth periods.
  • Epiphyseal Line
    The remnant of the epiphyseal plate in adults, indicating the end of bone growth in length.
  • Nutrient Foramen
    A macroscopic hole in the diaphysis allowing blood vessels and nerves to enter the bone.
  • Nutrient Artery
    The blood vessel that enters through the nutrient foramen to supply the bone and marrow.
  • Nutrient Vein
    The blood vessel that exits through the nutrient foramen, carrying blood away from the bone.
  • Foramina
    Multiple small holes in the metaphysis and epiphysis allowing entry of blood vessels and nerves.
  • Hyaline Cartilage
    A type of cartilage found in the epiphyseal plate, facilitating bone growth and joint movement.