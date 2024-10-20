Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone quiz Flashcards
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the longest bone in the human body?
The longest bone in the human body is the femur, located in the thigh.Which of the following is not a feature of the humerus: epiphysis, diaphysis, metaphysis, or medullary cavity?
The medullary cavity is not a feature of the humerus; it is a feature of long bones like the femur.What is the metaphysis of a long bone?
The metaphysis is the region where the diaphysis and epiphysis meet and contains the epiphyseal plate, crucial for bone growth.Where on a long bone is articular cartilage found?
Articular cartilage is found covering the epiphysis at the joints of a long bone.Where does a long bone grow in length?
A long bone grows in length at the epiphyseal plate, located in the metaphysis.What is the long bone in the upper arm that extends from the scapula to the elbow?
The long bone in the upper arm that extends from the scapula to the elbow is the humerus.What is the function of the nutrient foramen in a long bone?
The nutrient foramen allows blood vessels and nerves to enter the diaphysis, supplying the bone and marrow.What type of marrow is found in the medullary cavity of adult long bones?
The medullary cavity of adult long bones contains yellow marrow.What happens to the epiphyseal plate after puberty?
After puberty, the epiphyseal plate transforms into the epiphyseal line, indicating the end of bone growth in length.What is the composition of the diaphysis in a long bone?
The diaphysis of a long bone is primarily composed of compact bone with a medullary cavity inside.