Hair quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the function of the arrector pili muscle in relation to hair? The arrector pili muscle, also known as the piloerector muscle, is responsible for causing hair to stand upright by contracting, which can help trap air for insulation and is involved in the 'goosebumps' response. What is the piloerector muscle and what role does it play in the hair follicle? The piloerector muscle, also called the arrector pili muscle, is a small muscle attached to the hair follicle that contracts to make the hair stand up, contributing to thermoregulation and the body's response to cold or emotional stimuli. What are the three main layers of the hair shaft? The three main layers are the medulla, cortex, and cuticle. The cuticle serves as a protective outer layer to prevent damage and frizz. Where are the matrix cells responsible for hair growth located? Matrix cells are located in the hair bulb at the base of the follicle. These cells divide to form the hair shaft. What is the function of the hair cuticle? The cuticle protects the inner layers of the hair shaft from damage. It also helps prevent frizz by sealing the hair. How do androgens affect hair growth cycles? Androgens influence the duration and activity of hair growth cycles. This hormonal effect explains patterns such as male pattern baldness. What is the role of the hair papilla in the follicle? The hair papilla provides nutrients and signals to the matrix cells for hair growth. It is located at the base of the hair bulb. Why is keratin important for hair structure? Keratin gives hair its strength and flexibility. It is the primary protein found in all layers of the hair shaft. What is the significance of the alternating growth and resting phases in hair follicles? These phases determine the length and density of hair. Disruptions in the cycle can lead to conditions like alopecia. How does understanding hair anatomy help in diagnosing alopecia? Knowing the structure and growth dynamics of hair aids in identifying the underlying causes of hair loss. This understanding is essential for effective treatment strategies.
