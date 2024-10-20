Homeostasis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Homeostasis Maintenance of a stable internal environment, crucial for physiological processes, despite external changes.

Fluid levels Regulation of the amount of water and other fluids within the body to maintain balance.

Nutrient levels Control of the concentration of essential nutrients in the body to support cellular functions.

Body chemistry Balance of chemical substances in the body, including electrolytes and pH levels.

Waste levels Management of the accumulation and removal of metabolic waste products from the body.

Oxygen levels Regulation of oxygen concentration in the blood and tissues to support cellular respiration.

Body temperature Maintenance of a consistent internal temperature despite external temperature variations.

Dynamic equilibrium State of balance within the body where internal conditions are constantly adjusted to maintain stability.

Set point Target value or narrow range within which a physiological parameter is maintained.

External conditions Environmental factors outside the body that can influence internal physiological states.

Disease state Condition resulting from the failure to maintain homeostasis, leading to pathology.

Pathology Study of disease states and the structural and functional changes they cause in the body.

Physiology Branch of biology that deals with the normal functions of living organisms and their parts.

Internal environment Conditions within the body that are regulated to maintain homeostasis.