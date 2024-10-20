Homeostasis definitions Flashcards
Back
Homeostasis definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- HomeostasisMaintenance of a stable internal environment, crucial for physiological processes, despite external changes.
- Fluid levelsRegulation of the amount of water and other fluids within the body to maintain balance.
- Nutrient levelsControl of the concentration of essential nutrients in the body to support cellular functions.
- Body chemistryBalance of chemical substances in the body, including electrolytes and pH levels.
- Waste levelsManagement of the accumulation and removal of metabolic waste products from the body.
- Oxygen levelsRegulation of oxygen concentration in the blood and tissues to support cellular respiration.
- Body temperatureMaintenance of a consistent internal temperature despite external temperature variations.
- Dynamic equilibriumState of balance within the body where internal conditions are constantly adjusted to maintain stability.
- Set pointTarget value or narrow range within which a physiological parameter is maintained.
- External conditionsEnvironmental factors outside the body that can influence internal physiological states.
- Disease stateCondition resulting from the failure to maintain homeostasis, leading to pathology.
- PathologyStudy of disease states and the structural and functional changes they cause in the body.
- PhysiologyBranch of biology that deals with the normal functions of living organisms and their parts.
- Internal environmentConditions within the body that are regulated to maintain homeostasis.
- GreekLanguage from which the term 'homeostasis' is derived, combining 'homeo' (similar) and 'stasis' (standing still).