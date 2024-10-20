Hormone Review Table definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Anterior Pituitary Gland producing hormones like FSH, LH, ACTH, TSH, Prolactin, and GH, regulating growth and other glands.

Posterior Pituitary Gland releasing ADH and oxytocin, involved in water balance and uterine contractions.

Pineal Gland Small gland producing melatonin, regulating the sleep-wake cycle.

Thyroid Gland Butterfly-shaped gland producing thyroxine and triiodothyronine, regulating metabolism.

Parathyroid Gland Gland producing parathyroid hormone, increasing blood calcium levels.

Pancreas Gland producing insulin and glucagon, regulating blood glucose levels.

Adrenal Glands Glands producing epinephrine and cortisol, involved in stress response.

Gonads Ovaries and testes producing sex hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone.

FSH Hormone influencing sex hormone release, involved in sperm and egg development.

LH Hormone stimulating sex hormone release from gonads.

ACTH Hormone stimulating hormone release from the adrenal cortex.

TSH Hormone stimulating thyroid hormone secretion.

Prolactin Hormone stimulating milk production.

Growth Hormone Hormone increasing cell division, especially in bones and cartilage.