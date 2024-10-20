Skip to main content
Hormone Review Table definitions Flashcards

  • Anterior Pituitary
    Gland producing hormones like FSH, LH, ACTH, TSH, Prolactin, and GH, regulating growth and other glands.
  • Posterior Pituitary
    Gland releasing ADH and oxytocin, involved in water balance and uterine contractions.
  • Pineal Gland
    Small gland producing melatonin, regulating the sleep-wake cycle.
  • Thyroid Gland
    Butterfly-shaped gland producing thyroxine and triiodothyronine, regulating metabolism.
  • Parathyroid Gland
    Gland producing parathyroid hormone, increasing blood calcium levels.
  • Pancreas
    Gland producing insulin and glucagon, regulating blood glucose levels.
  • Adrenal Glands
    Glands producing epinephrine and cortisol, involved in stress response.
  • Gonads
    Ovaries and testes producing sex hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone.
  • FSH
    Hormone influencing sex hormone release, involved in sperm and egg development.
  • LH
    Hormone stimulating sex hormone release from gonads.
  • ACTH
    Hormone stimulating hormone release from the adrenal cortex.
  • TSH
    Hormone stimulating thyroid hormone secretion.
  • Prolactin
    Hormone stimulating milk production.
  • Growth Hormone
    Hormone increasing cell division, especially in bones and cartilage.
  • Calcitonin
    Hormone decreasing blood calcium by storing it in bones.