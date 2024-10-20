Hormone Review Table definitions Flashcards
Back
Hormone Review Table definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Anterior PituitaryGland producing hormones like FSH, LH, ACTH, TSH, Prolactin, and GH, regulating growth and other glands.
- Posterior PituitaryGland releasing ADH and oxytocin, involved in water balance and uterine contractions.
- Pineal GlandSmall gland producing melatonin, regulating the sleep-wake cycle.
- Thyroid GlandButterfly-shaped gland producing thyroxine and triiodothyronine, regulating metabolism.
- Parathyroid GlandGland producing parathyroid hormone, increasing blood calcium levels.
- PancreasGland producing insulin and glucagon, regulating blood glucose levels.
- Adrenal GlandsGlands producing epinephrine and cortisol, involved in stress response.
- GonadsOvaries and testes producing sex hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone.
- FSHHormone influencing sex hormone release, involved in sperm and egg development.
- LHHormone stimulating sex hormone release from gonads.
- ACTHHormone stimulating hormone release from the adrenal cortex.
- TSHHormone stimulating thyroid hormone secretion.
- ProlactinHormone stimulating milk production.
- Growth HormoneHormone increasing cell division, especially in bones and cartilage.
- CalcitoninHormone decreasing blood calcium by storing it in bones.