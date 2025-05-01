Hormone Review Table quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which hormone decreases blood glucose levels in the body? Insulin decreases blood glucose levels by promoting the uptake of glucose from the blood into cells and stimulating its storage as glycogen.

Which hormone stimulates ovulation in the female reproductive system? Luteinizing hormone (LH) stimulates ovulation in females.

What is the term for excessive glucose in the blood? The term for excessive glucose in the blood is hyperglycemia.

Which hormones regulate blood sugar levels in the body? Insulin and glucagon, both produced by the pancreas, regulate blood sugar levels. Insulin lowers blood glucose, while glucagon increases it.

Which hormone stimulates the thirst mechanism in the body? Antidiuretic hormone (ADH) stimulates the thirst mechanism by promoting water retention and signaling the body to seek water intake.

Which hormone released by the posterior pituitary gland stimulates the thirst mechanism? Antidiuretic hormone (ADH), released by the posterior pituitary gland, stimulates the thirst mechanism.