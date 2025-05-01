Hormone Review Table quiz #1 Flashcards
Which hormone decreases blood glucose levels in the body? Insulin decreases blood glucose levels by promoting the uptake of glucose from the blood into cells and stimulating its storage as glycogen. Which hormone stimulates ovulation in the female reproductive system? Luteinizing hormone (LH) stimulates ovulation in females. What is the term for excessive glucose in the blood? The term for excessive glucose in the blood is hyperglycemia. Which hormones regulate blood sugar levels in the body? Insulin and glucagon, both produced by the pancreas, regulate blood sugar levels. Insulin lowers blood glucose, while glucagon increases it. Which hormone stimulates the thirst mechanism in the body? Antidiuretic hormone (ADH) stimulates the thirst mechanism by promoting water retention and signaling the body to seek water intake. Which hormone released by the posterior pituitary gland stimulates the thirst mechanism? Antidiuretic hormone (ADH), released by the posterior pituitary gland, stimulates the thirst mechanism. Which hormone produced by the pineal gland helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle? Melatonin is produced by the pineal gland and regulates the sleep-wake cycle. It is associated with circadian rhythm and sleep patterns. What is the primary function of calcitonin produced by the thyroid gland? Calcitonin decreases the amount of calcium in the blood by promoting its storage in bones. Its physiological relevance in humans is not entirely clear. Which hormone is released by the adrenal glands during the fight or flight response? Epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, is released by the adrenal glands during the fight or flight response. It prepares the body to respond to danger by increasing alertness and energy. What is the main role of parathyroid hormone in calcium regulation? Parathyroid hormone increases the amount of calcium ions in the blood by causing calcium to be released from bones. It acts in opposition to calcitonin.
