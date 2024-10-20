Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Hydrogen Bonding definitions Flashcards

Back
Hydrogen Bonding definitions
1/10
  • Hydrogen Bond
    An interaction between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom like fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.
  • Electronegative Atom
    An atom with a strong tendency to attract electrons, crucial in forming hydrogen bonds.
  • Fluorine
    A highly electronegative atom that can participate in hydrogen bonding.
  • Oxygen
    A common electronegative atom involved in hydrogen bonding, especially in water molecules.
  • Nitrogen
    An electronegative atom that forms hydrogen bonds, often found in DNA structures.
  • Water Molecule
    Composed of H2O, it forms hydrogen bonds that are crucial for its unique properties.
  • Nucleotide
    A building block of DNA that can form hydrogen bonds with other nucleotides.
  • DNA
    A macromolecule whose structure is stabilized by hydrogen bonds between nucleotides.
  • Macromolecule
    Large complex molecules, such as DNA, where hydrogen bonds play a structural role.
  • FON
    A mnemonic for remembering the electronegative atoms fluorine, oxygen, and nitrogen.