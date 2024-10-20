Hydrogen Bonding definitions Flashcards
Hydrogen Bonding definitions
- Hydrogen BondAn interaction between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom like fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.
- Electronegative AtomAn atom with a strong tendency to attract electrons, crucial in forming hydrogen bonds.
- FluorineA highly electronegative atom that can participate in hydrogen bonding.
- OxygenA common electronegative atom involved in hydrogen bonding, especially in water molecules.
- NitrogenAn electronegative atom that forms hydrogen bonds, often found in DNA structures.
- Water MoleculeComposed of H2O, it forms hydrogen bonds that are crucial for its unique properties.
- NucleotideA building block of DNA that can form hydrogen bonds with other nucleotides.
- DNAA macromolecule whose structure is stabilized by hydrogen bonds between nucleotides.
- MacromoleculeLarge complex molecules, such as DNA, where hydrogen bonds play a structural role.
- FONA mnemonic for remembering the electronegative atoms fluorine, oxygen, and nitrogen.