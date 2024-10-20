Hydrogen Bonding definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Hydrogen Bond An interaction between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom like fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.

Electronegative Atom An atom with a strong tendency to attract electrons, crucial in forming hydrogen bonds.

Fluorine A highly electronegative atom that can participate in hydrogen bonding.

Oxygen A common electronegative atom involved in hydrogen bonding, especially in water molecules.

Nitrogen An electronegative atom that forms hydrogen bonds, often found in DNA structures.

Water Molecule Composed of H2O, it forms hydrogen bonds that are crucial for its unique properties.

Nucleotide A building block of DNA that can form hydrogen bonds with other nucleotides.

DNA A macromolecule whose structure is stabilized by hydrogen bonds between nucleotides.

Macromolecule Large complex molecules, such as DNA, where hydrogen bonds play a structural role.