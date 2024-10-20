Hydrogen Bonding quiz Flashcards
Hydrogen Bonding quiz
You disrupt all hydrogen bonds in a protein. What level of structure will be preserved?
The primary structure will be preserved because it is held together by covalent peptide bonds, not hydrogen bonds.What is a hydrogen bond?
A hydrogen bond is an interaction between a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom such as fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen.Which mnemonic can help you remember the electronegative atoms involved in hydrogen bonding?
The mnemonic 'FON' can help you remember fluorine, oxygen, and nitrogen as the electronegative atoms involved in hydrogen bonding.Why are hydrogen bonds important in biology?
Hydrogen bonds are important because they contribute to the properties of water and the structure of macromolecules like DNA.How do hydrogen bonds affect the properties of water?
Hydrogen bonds between water molecules help maintain specific properties crucial for life, such as cohesion and surface tension.What role do hydrogen bonds play in the structure of DNA?
Hydrogen bonds between nucleotides in DNA help maintain its double helix structure by connecting complementary base pairs.What are the three electronegative atoms that can form hydrogen bonds with hydrogen?
The three electronegative atoms are fluorine, oxygen, and nitrogen.Are hydrogen bonds strong or weak individually?
Individually, hydrogen bonds are weak, but collectively they can form strong interactions.What is an example of hydrogen bonding in water?
In water, hydrogen bonds form between the hydrogen atom of one water molecule and the oxygen atom of another.How do nucleotides form hydrogen bonds?
Nucleotides form hydrogen bonds between hydrogen atoms and electronegative atoms like oxygen or nitrogen in DNA.