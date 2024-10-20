Immune Tolerance definitions Flashcards
Immune Tolerance definitions
- Immune ToleranceThe immune system's ability to ignore harmless antigens while targeting harmful ones, preventing autoimmune diseases.
- Autoimmune DiseasesConditions where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy cells.
- Central Immune ToleranceOccurs in primary lymphoid organs, eliminating self-reacting cells through negative selection.
- Peripheral Immune ToleranceOccurs in secondary lymphoid organs, involving both positive and negative selection of mature immune cells.
- Negative SelectionElimination of immune cells that react to self or harmless antigens, preventing autoimmune responses.
- Positive SelectionPromotion of immune cells that bind to MHC, ensuring they can recognize antigens properly.
- Primary Lymphoid OrgansSites like the thymus and bone marrow where immune cells develop and undergo central tolerance.
- Secondary Lymphoid OrgansLocations such as lymph nodes where mature immune cells undergo peripheral tolerance.
- Self-reacting CellsImmune cells that mistakenly target the body's own healthy cells, leading to potential harm.
- ApoptosisProgrammed cell death used to eliminate self-reacting or improperly functioning immune cells.
- MHCMolecules on cell surfaces that help the immune system recognize foreign substances.
- AnergyA state of unresponsiveness in immune cells that prevents them from attacking self-antigens.
- Adaptive Immune SystemThe part of the immune system that learns to recognize and remember specific pathogens.
- PathogensHarmful organisms or substances that can cause disease, targeted by the immune system.
- MicrobiotaThe community of harmless microorganisms living in and on the human body, tolerated by the immune system.