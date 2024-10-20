Immune Tolerance definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Immune Tolerance The immune system's ability to ignore harmless antigens while targeting harmful ones, preventing autoimmune diseases.

Autoimmune Diseases Conditions where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy cells.

Central Immune Tolerance Occurs in primary lymphoid organs, eliminating self-reacting cells through negative selection.

Peripheral Immune Tolerance Occurs in secondary lymphoid organs, involving both positive and negative selection of mature immune cells.

Negative Selection Elimination of immune cells that react to self or harmless antigens, preventing autoimmune responses.

Positive Selection Promotion of immune cells that bind to MHC, ensuring they can recognize antigens properly.

Primary Lymphoid Organs Sites like the thymus and bone marrow where immune cells develop and undergo central tolerance.

Secondary Lymphoid Organs Locations such as lymph nodes where mature immune cells undergo peripheral tolerance.

Self-reacting Cells Immune cells that mistakenly target the body's own healthy cells, leading to potential harm.

Apoptosis Programmed cell death used to eliminate self-reacting or improperly functioning immune cells.

MHC Molecules on cell surfaces that help the immune system recognize foreign substances.

Anergy A state of unresponsiveness in immune cells that prevents them from attacking self-antigens.

Adaptive Immune System The part of the immune system that learns to recognize and remember specific pathogens.

Pathogens Harmful organisms or substances that can cause disease, targeted by the immune system.