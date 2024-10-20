Integumentary System: Thermoregulation definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Integumentary System: Thermoregulation definitions

Integumentary System: Thermoregulation definitions
  • Integumentary System
    The body's outer layer, including skin, hair, and nails, crucial for protection and thermoregulation.
  • Thermoregulation
    The process of maintaining a stable internal body temperature despite external changes.
  • Vasoconstriction
    The narrowing of blood vessels, reducing blood flow to the skin to retain body heat in cold conditions.
  • Vasodilation
    The widening of blood vessels, increasing blood flow to the skin to facilitate heat loss in hot conditions.
  • Homeostasis
    The maintenance of stable internal conditions in the body despite external environmental changes.
  • Dermis
    The skin layer beneath the epidermis, containing blood vessels crucial for thermoregulation.
  • Sweating
    The secretion of a water-based solution by sweat glands to cool the body through evaporation.
  • Sweat Glands
    Exocrine glands in the dermis that secrete sweat onto the skin surface for cooling.
  • Evaporation
    The process by which sweat turns into vapor, cooling the body by removing heat from the skin.
  • Exocrine Glands
    Glands that release their secretions onto body surfaces, such as sweat glands in the skin.