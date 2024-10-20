Integumentary System: Thermoregulation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Integumentary System The body's outer layer, including skin, hair, and nails, crucial for protection and thermoregulation.

Thermoregulation The process of maintaining a stable internal body temperature despite external changes.

Vasoconstriction The narrowing of blood vessels, reducing blood flow to the skin to retain body heat in cold conditions.

Vasodilation The widening of blood vessels, increasing blood flow to the skin to facilitate heat loss in hot conditions.

Homeostasis The maintenance of stable internal conditions in the body despite external environmental changes.

Dermis The skin layer beneath the epidermis, containing blood vessels crucial for thermoregulation.

Sweating The secretion of a water-based solution by sweat glands to cool the body through evaporation.

Sweat Glands Exocrine glands in the dermis that secrete sweat onto the skin surface for cooling.

Evaporation The process by which sweat turns into vapor, cooling the body by removing heat from the skin.