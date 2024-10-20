Integumentary System: Thermoregulation definitions Flashcards
Integumentary System: Thermoregulation definitions
- Integumentary SystemThe body's outer layer, including skin, hair, and nails, crucial for protection and thermoregulation.
- ThermoregulationThe process of maintaining a stable internal body temperature despite external changes.
- VasoconstrictionThe narrowing of blood vessels, reducing blood flow to the skin to retain body heat in cold conditions.
- VasodilationThe widening of blood vessels, increasing blood flow to the skin to facilitate heat loss in hot conditions.
- HomeostasisThe maintenance of stable internal conditions in the body despite external environmental changes.
- DermisThe skin layer beneath the epidermis, containing blood vessels crucial for thermoregulation.
- SweatingThe secretion of a water-based solution by sweat glands to cool the body through evaporation.
- Sweat GlandsExocrine glands in the dermis that secrete sweat onto the skin surface for cooling.
- EvaporationThe process by which sweat turns into vapor, cooling the body by removing heat from the skin.
- Exocrine GlandsGlands that release their secretions onto body surfaces, such as sweat glands in the skin.