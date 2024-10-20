Integumentary System: Thermoregulation quiz Flashcards
Integumentary System: Thermoregulation quiz
What may happen to the skin if an area is subject to pressure or friction?
The skin may develop calluses or blisters due to increased cell production and thickening of the skin in response to pressure or friction.How do the muscles help in thermoregulation?
Muscles help in thermoregulation by generating heat through shivering, which is an involuntary contraction of muscles to produce warmth.Which part of the brain regulates body temperature?
The hypothalamus regulates body temperature by triggering responses such as sweating or shivering.The action of what helps reduce heat loss through the skin?
Vasoconstriction helps reduce heat loss through the skin by decreasing blood flow to the skin's surface.Why is sweating an effective way to cool the body?
Sweating is effective because the evaporation of sweat from the skin surface removes heat, cooling the body.How do muscles contribute to maintaining body temperature?
Muscles maintain body temperature by generating heat through shivering and increasing metabolic activity.How does vasodilation of dermal blood vessels help to decrease body temperature?
Vasodilation increases blood flow to the skin, allowing more heat to radiate away from the body, thus cooling it.What happens when the high heat molecules leave your skin?
When high heat molecules leave your skin, it results in a cooling effect as heat is transferred away from the body.What is water loss caused by evaporation on the skin's surface?
Water loss caused by evaporation on the skin's surface is known as insensible perspiration.Cold weather can change what aspect of a Himalayan rabbit?
Cold weather can change the fur color of a Himalayan rabbit, causing it to darken in cooler areas.How does sweating help with thermoregulation?
Sweating helps with thermoregulation by releasing sweat onto the skin, which evaporates and cools the body.Most radiant heat is lost through which part(s) of the body?
Most radiant heat is lost through the skin, particularly areas with high blood flow like the face and extremities.Which is the best example of water regulating an organism’s body temperature?
Sweating in humans is the best example, as it uses water to dissipate heat through evaporation.What is a major function of the sudoriferous gland?
A major function of the sudoriferous gland is to produce sweat for thermoregulation.The nurse would use what part of the hand when assessing temperature during palpation?
The nurse would use the back of the hand to assess temperature during palpation.Sweating results in loss of body heat by what means?
Sweating results in loss of body heat through evaporation.What process allows your body to cool off on a hot day?
Sweating and the subsequent evaporation of sweat allow your body to cool off on a hot day.When the weather is very hot, what physiological response occurs to help cool the body?
When the weather is very hot, vasodilation and increased sweating occur to help cool the body.Which body system regulates temperature and produces vitamin D?
The integumentary system regulates temperature and produces vitamin D.Goosebumps are caused by the contraction of what?
Goosebumps are caused by the contraction of arrector pili muscles.Which of the following statements about the body's response to heat loss is true? A) Vasodilation occurs B) Sweating increases C) Vasoconstriction occurs D) Metabolic rate decreases
C) Vasoconstriction occursWhich of the following is the best way to assess a patient's skin temperature? A) Use a thermometer B) Use the back of the hand C) Use the palm of the hand D) Use a stethoscope
B) Use the back of the handHow does the muscular system help maintain body temperature?
The muscular system helps maintain body temperature through shivering, which generates heat.How does sweating help the body cool down?
Sweating helps the body cool down by releasing sweat that evaporates, removing heat from the skin.What are two features of temperature regulation in skin?
Two features of temperature regulation in skin are vasodilation/vasoconstriction and sweating.What is the pigment that absorbs ultraviolet light to tan the skin?
Melanin is the pigment that absorbs ultraviolet light to tan the skin.Which of the following structures found in the skin plays an important role in thermoregulation? A) Hair follicles B) Sweat glands C) Sebaceous glands D) Melanocytes
B) Sweat glandsHow does the integumentary system help maintain homeostasis?
The integumentary system helps maintain homeostasis by regulating body temperature and protecting against environmental damage.What is one of the body's normal cooling mechanisms?
One of the body's normal cooling mechanisms is sweating.Which system produces the body's heat?
The muscular system produces the body's heat through metabolic activity and shivering.What role does your skin play in the regulation of body temperature?
The skin regulates body temperature through vasodilation, vasoconstriction, and sweating.Which animal will be able to control its body temperature the best? A) Reptile B) Amphibian C) Mammal D) Fish
C) Mammal