Interphase definitions Flashcards
Back
Interphase definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- InterphaseA non-dividing stage of the cell cycle focused on growth, organelle production, and preparation for division.
- G1 PhaseThe first sub-phase of interphase where the cell grows and performs normal functions, producing organelles and proteins.
- S PhaseThe sub-phase of interphase characterized by DNA synthesis and centrosome replication.
- G2 PhaseThe final sub-phase of interphase where the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis by producing necessary proteins.
- G0 PhaseA non-dividing state where cells do not replicate DNA or prepare for division, which can be temporary or permanent.
- CentrosomeA cytoplasmic protein complex replicated during the S phase, crucial for forming the mitotic spindle.
- Mitotic SpindleMicrotubule structures formed from centrosomes that coordinate chromosome division during mitosis.
- ChromosomeA DNA molecule with part or all of the genetic material of an organism, replicated during the S phase.
- Sister ChromatidsTwo identical copies of a single replicated chromosome connected by a centromere.
- MicrotubulesCytoskeletal structures that form the mitotic spindle, essential for chromosome movement during mitosis.
- Cell CycleThe series of phases that a cell goes through, including interphase and mitosis, for growth and division.
- MitosisThe phase following interphase where the cell divides its replicated DNA into two daughter cells.
- OrganelleA specialized subunit within a cell that has a specific function, produced during interphase.
- EnzymeA protein that acts as a catalyst in cellular processes, produced during interphase.
- DNA SynthesisThe process of replicating DNA, occurring during the S phase of interphase.