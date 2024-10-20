Interphase definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Interphase A non-dividing stage of the cell cycle focused on growth, organelle production, and preparation for division.

G1 Phase The first sub-phase of interphase where the cell grows and performs normal functions, producing organelles and proteins.

S Phase The sub-phase of interphase characterized by DNA synthesis and centrosome replication.

G2 Phase The final sub-phase of interphase where the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis by producing necessary proteins.

G0 Phase A non-dividing state where cells do not replicate DNA or prepare for division, which can be temporary or permanent.

Centrosome A cytoplasmic protein complex replicated during the S phase, crucial for forming the mitotic spindle.

Mitotic Spindle Microtubule structures formed from centrosomes that coordinate chromosome division during mitosis.

Chromosome A DNA molecule with part or all of the genetic material of an organism, replicated during the S phase.

Sister Chromatids Two identical copies of a single replicated chromosome connected by a centromere.

Microtubules Cytoskeletal structures that form the mitotic spindle, essential for chromosome movement during mitosis.

Cell Cycle The series of phases that a cell goes through, including interphase and mitosis, for growth and division.

Mitosis The phase following interphase where the cell divides its replicated DNA into two daughter cells.

Organelle A specialized subunit within a cell that has a specific function, produced during interphase.

Enzyme A protein that acts as a catalyst in cellular processes, produced during interphase.