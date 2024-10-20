Skip to main content
Interphase definitions Flashcards

Interphase definitions
  • Interphase
    A non-dividing stage of the cell cycle focused on growth, organelle production, and preparation for division.
  • G1 Phase
    The first sub-phase of interphase where the cell grows and performs normal functions, producing organelles and proteins.
  • S Phase
    The sub-phase of interphase characterized by DNA synthesis and centrosome replication.
  • G2 Phase
    The final sub-phase of interphase where the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis by producing necessary proteins.
  • G0 Phase
    A non-dividing state where cells do not replicate DNA or prepare for division, which can be temporary or permanent.
  • Centrosome
    A cytoplasmic protein complex replicated during the S phase, crucial for forming the mitotic spindle.
  • Mitotic Spindle
    Microtubule structures formed from centrosomes that coordinate chromosome division during mitosis.
  • Chromosome
    A DNA molecule with part or all of the genetic material of an organism, replicated during the S phase.
  • Sister Chromatids
    Two identical copies of a single replicated chromosome connected by a centromere.
  • Microtubules
    Cytoskeletal structures that form the mitotic spindle, essential for chromosome movement during mitosis.
  • Cell Cycle
    The series of phases that a cell goes through, including interphase and mitosis, for growth and division.
  • Mitosis
    The phase following interphase where the cell divides its replicated DNA into two daughter cells.
  • Organelle
    A specialized subunit within a cell that has a specific function, produced during interphase.
  • Enzyme
    A protein that acts as a catalyst in cellular processes, produced during interphase.
  • DNA Synthesis
    The process of replicating DNA, occurring during the S phase of interphase.