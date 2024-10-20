Interphase quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Interphase quiz
  • Which structures are replicated during the S phase of interphase?
    During the S phase of interphase, DNA and centrosomes are replicated.
  • What process never occurs during interphase?
    Cell division never occurs during interphase; it is a phase of growth and preparation for division.
  • Which activities occur during the G1 stage of interphase?
    During the G1 stage, the cell performs normal functions, grows, and produces organelles, enzymes, and proteins.
  • What occurs during the G1 phase of interphase?
    The G1 phase involves cell growth, normal cellular functions, and production of organelles and proteins.
  • Interphase is made up of what stages of the cell cycle?
    Interphase consists of the G1, S, and G2 phases.
  • Which of the following is true of DNA during interphase? A) It is divided B) It is replicated C) It is destroyed D) It is inactive
    B) It is replicated
  • Which of the following stage is the first one to occur during interphase? A) G1 B) S C) G2 D) M
    A) G1
  • What is the role of the centrosome during interphase?
    The centrosome is replicated during the S phase and is crucial for forming the mitotic spindle during mitosis.
  • What happens to the cell size during the G2 phase of interphase?
    During the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis, increasing in size.
  • What is the G0 phase in the context of interphase?
    The G0 phase is a non-dividing state where cells do not replicate DNA or prepare for division.