Interphase quiz Flashcards

Which structures are replicated during the S phase of interphase?
During the S phase of interphase, DNA and centrosomes are replicated.What process never occurs during interphase?
Cell division never occurs during interphase; it is a phase of growth and preparation for division.Which activities occur during the G1 stage of interphase?
During the G1 stage, the cell performs normal functions, grows, and produces organelles, enzymes, and proteins.What occurs during the G1 phase of interphase?
The G1 phase involves cell growth, normal cellular functions, and production of organelles and proteins.Interphase is made up of what stages of the cell cycle?
Interphase consists of the G1, S, and G2 phases.Which of the following is true of DNA during interphase? A) It is divided B) It is replicated C) It is destroyed D) It is inactive
B) It is replicatedWhich of the following stage is the first one to occur during interphase? A) G1 B) S C) G2 D) M
A) G1What is the role of the centrosome during interphase?
The centrosome is replicated during the S phase and is crucial for forming the mitotic spindle during mitosis.What happens to the cell size during the G2 phase of interphase?
During the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis, increasing in size.What is the G0 phase in the context of interphase?
The G0 phase is a non-dividing state where cells do not replicate DNA or prepare for division.