Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action definitions Flashcards

Steroid Hormones Lipid-soluble hormones that can pass through cell membranes to influence gene expression directly.

Amino Acid-Based Hormones Hormones that cannot penetrate cell membranes and rely on second messenger systems.

Lipid Soluble Characteristic of molecules that can dissolve in lipids, allowing them to pass through cell membranes.

Receptor Proteins Proteins inside cells that bind to hormones to form a receptor-hormone complex.

Receptor-Hormone Complex A complex formed when a hormone binds to its receptor, capable of influencing gene expression.

Cytoplasm The part of the cell where receptor proteins may bind with hormones before entering the nucleus.

Nucleus Cell organelle where the receptor-hormone complex binds to DNA to affect gene expression.

DNA Regions Specific areas of DNA where the receptor-hormone complex binds to influence gene expression.

Gene Expression The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize RNA and proteins.

Direct Gene Action Mechanism where hormones directly influence gene expression by binding to DNA.

Second Messenger Systems Pathways used by amino acid-based hormones to transmit signals inside cells.

Transcription The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA, initiated by the receptor-hormone complex.

Protein Synthesis The creation of proteins from RNA, a process influenced by steroid hormones.

Transport Protein Proteins that bind to steroid hormones in the blood, aiding their transport to target cells.