Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action definitions Flashcards

Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action definitions
  • Steroid Hormones
    Lipid-soluble hormones that can pass through cell membranes to influence gene expression directly.
  • Amino Acid-Based Hormones
    Hormones that cannot penetrate cell membranes and rely on second messenger systems.
  • Lipid Soluble
    Characteristic of molecules that can dissolve in lipids, allowing them to pass through cell membranes.
  • Receptor Proteins
    Proteins inside cells that bind to hormones to form a receptor-hormone complex.
  • Receptor-Hormone Complex
    A complex formed when a hormone binds to its receptor, capable of influencing gene expression.
  • Cytoplasm
    The part of the cell where receptor proteins may bind with hormones before entering the nucleus.
  • Nucleus
    Cell organelle where the receptor-hormone complex binds to DNA to affect gene expression.
  • DNA Regions
    Specific areas of DNA where the receptor-hormone complex binds to influence gene expression.
  • Gene Expression
    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize RNA and proteins.
  • Direct Gene Action
    Mechanism where hormones directly influence gene expression by binding to DNA.
  • Second Messenger Systems
    Pathways used by amino acid-based hormones to transmit signals inside cells.
  • Transcription
    The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA, initiated by the receptor-hormone complex.
  • Protein Synthesis
    The creation of proteins from RNA, a process influenced by steroid hormones.
  • Transport Protein
    Proteins that bind to steroid hormones in the blood, aiding their transport to target cells.
  • Physiological Change
    Alterations in body function or structure resulting from hormone-induced protein activity.